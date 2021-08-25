CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm Lady Braves opened their volleyball season on a high note Tuesday defeating the visiting Lady Sherman Tanks in five sets (3-2) in their home opener.
The Lady Braves overcame the Lady Sherman Tanks in the first set of Tuesday’s match scoring 25 points compared to Unioto’s 20.
In the second set, the Lady Braves tallied another set win scoring 25 points again. Unioto steadily improved in the second set scoring 23 points — three more than in the first — as the Lady Sherman Tanks prepared for the third set.
In a change of momentum, Unioto and Logan Elm battled exceeding the typical 25-point ceiling on both fronts. The Lady Sherman Tanks won the third set after scoring 29 points compared to Logan Elm’s 27 — series at 2-1.
In the fourth set, Unioto steam-rolled its way back to an even playing field taking the set 25-19.
In the last set to decide the winner, Logan Elm remained steadfast winning the fifth set 15-11; at the same time winning the match 3-2 in terms of sets won.
NEXT
Logan Elm is slated to face-off against Westfall High School’s Lady Mustangs this Thursday, Aug. 26, in Williamsport starting at 6:30 p.m.
At Logan Elm
Logan Elm def. Unioto, 25-20, 25-23, 27-29, 19-25, 15-11
Logan Elm (1-0) – Annie Karshner 3 aces, 2 kills; Kaiya Elsea 1 ace; Aubrie Kimbrough 2 kills; Arowynn Savage 5 aces, 22 kills; Carly King 8 kills; Maraya Neff 3 aces, 9 kills; Breeanne Williams 3 kills; Rachel Hanley 1 ace, 1 kill.