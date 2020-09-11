LOGN — Thursday night the Lady Chiefs had their third shutout of the season defeating Westfall 7-0. Last year we won this game 4-2.
"We always look forward to playing Westfall because we know they're a growing program just like ours," stated coach Brandy Ball. "The Lady Chiefs had the first kickoff to lead the night."
In this half the Lady Chiefs worked hard to move the ball, totaling 15 crosses sent by Maya Burggraf, Emilee Kessler, Madison Turner, Mollie Landis and Brooklin Harris. The first goal was assisted by Emilee Kessler, who received a pass from Landis; Brooklin Harris finished this ball into the net with 23 minutes left in half. This would be her first goal of a hat trick this evening.
Freshmen Josie Funk, Kati Straus and Jordan Abram all joined the varsity field for the night, and worked hard to push the ball towards the net. Josie Funk had her first varsity assist, which was finished into the net by Brooklin Harris for her second goal, and 2:30 left in the half.
"The Lady Chiefs did a fantastic job working the ball, and pressing the field," stated coach Ball. "Alivia Magdich worked the ball well through the middle, with teammates Madison Turner and Kendyl Glenn. These ladies played great drop balls to our strong defensive line, where seniors Maya Burggraf and Dani Wolfe held the line to prevent Westfall from pushing into our half of the field."
During halftime, the coaches discussed the importance of being the team they've been all season — a group who trusts one another, and plays as a whole unit.
"These are the teams that have success and there is no doubt, we are one of them. These ladies do a great job at restarting their mindset, and remembering that although situations can be frustrating it's important to stay collective while on the field. Positive emotions rub off on your teammates, and this type of environment makes the game easier for everyone," she added.
In the second half five goals were scored. Sarah Schwartze had one save in the net for the night, and freshman Kati Straus as well as junior Emilee Kessler got time in the net. The first goal of the half was scored by Emilee Kessler only five minutes into the half, this was a shot well outside of the 18, and was sent straight to the top. Brooklin Harris then scored her hat trick, third goal of the night, assisted by Maya Burggraf who pushed up to a forward position for the remainder of the night.
With Burggraf pushing up, she scored the fifth goal of the night with an assist from Mollie Landis. Also pushing up was centerback Dani Wolfe.
"Moving our players around really helps to pickup the team spirits and allows the girls to have some fun," Ball commented.
"Dani Wolfe scored her first goal of the season from a pk after being taken out in the box. As expected, the crowd went nuts, as well as us along the sidelines. It's exciting when four of your defensive players have the opportunity to play forward and score a goal. Sarah Schwartze had our last goal for the evening, which was assisted by Mollie Landis (her second assist of the night)," the coach continued.
Also joining the Lady Chiefs on the field was senior Lindsay Littler and junior Abrei Ellinger, both who play in either wing position. Taking us to the end of the game, midfielders Madison Turner and Kendyl Glenn worked hard to place the ball into the net before the time ran out, alongside Brooklin Harris who consistently used her speed down the sideline. Their hustle and desire to score is always something to be proud of.
"That goes for the whole team. They never give up, and always push to the last second. This game was a reminder to enjoy the time you have with your teammates. It's an awesome feeling when you see your players being successful in their skills, winning the game and having some fun. What a season/year it has been so far. We are proud," Ball concluded.