CIRCLEVILLE — The Sheridan softball team came back from an early seven-run deficit to win 13-10 over Westfall at the Circleville Invite on April 10.
The Lady Mustangs jumped on Sheridan starter Taylor Pagan in the first two innings, jumping out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first after an error at short. In the bottom of the frame, Pagan hit a leadoff single and stole second. With two outs, Makayla Sheridan walked to put another runner on, but Alyssa Gettys popped out to end the frame.
The Lady Mustangs then caught fire in the top of the second, as Ava Heath hit a triple with one out. Maddison Kearney knocked Heath in with an RBI single. Pagan then walked Abbie Bickenheuser, and the bases were now loaded. Emma Henry then ripped a ground ball to short and Kearney raced home, and she was safe after a close play at the plate.
After a fly out to Pagan made it two outs, an error at third scored yet another Westfall run. The ensuing batter Delana Landefeld then hit an RBI single to put another run on the board.
In the bottom of the second the Lady Generals could only muster a single, and things were going Westfall’s way.
Down 7-0 after two and a half innings, Sheridan started getting some runs on the board in the bottom of the third. Pagan doubled and advanced to second. With one gone Avery Mueller hit a RBI double, scoring Pagan and getting the home team on the board. Makayla Sheridan followed that up with a single of her own and advanced to second, with Mueller going to third.
Gettys then hit a grounder to the pitcher, who made the fielder’s choice and play at first. Mueller scored on the play.
In the circle Pagan started settling down in the fourth and the fifth, as Westfall left runners stranded in both innings.
Sheridan, with all the momentum now, continued their run in both innings. After Montana O’Brien hit a single in the bottom of the fourth, a fly ball was hit to center and the centerfielder dove. She held the ball up as though she made the catch and fired to first for the double play.
After the umpires discussed the play further, the judgement was made that she dropped the ball and picked it back up. Sheridan was awarded both bases back. And Pagan took advantage, hitting a RBI double with no outs to make the score 7-4.
The Lady Generals then followed that up with a five-run explosion in the bottom of the fifth, fueled by both Cate Conrad’s RBI double and Abbie Mills matching that. After five frames Sheridan led 9-7.
Westfall took the lead again in the top of the sixth, with Olivia Dumm hitting a RBI double to help the cause. Sheridan scored another four runs in the bottom of the sixth, however, and shut the Lady Mustangs out in the bottom of the seventh to earn the 13-10 victory.
Pagan went all seven frames in the circle, getting the win. The senior also was a home run shy of the cycle. Abbie Mills had a double and a single, Montana O’Brien and Cate Conrad each had two hits and Madie Walker and Avery Mueller each doubled.
For the Lady Mustangs, Olivia Dumm went four innings, striking out three. Landefield pitched in relief.