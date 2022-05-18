Lady Generals outflank Lady Tigers 4-3

ATHENS – The Circleville Lady Tigers’ bid for a comeback victory came up short as the Lady Tigers fell to the Sheridan Lady Generals, 4-3, Monday afternoon in Athens at Ohio University.
“I don’t think we played our best, but I think we have better games ahead of us,” Circleville head coach Dave Truex said. “You’ve got to perform when you’re here and we didn’t quite get there.”
The loss finishes the Tigers’ season at 14-7, a great improvement from last year’s record.
Sheridan’s pitcher Cora Hall picked up the win in the circle. Allowing three runs on five hits, she gave up three free passes and fanned 14 batters.
Lady Tigers’ pitcher Gabby McConnel gave up four runs, three earned on seven hits, walking one and striking out three in six innings of work.
The Lady Tigers started the game almost as good as one could hope for. Chandler Hayes crushed the first pitch of the game over the left field wall to give the Red and Black an early lead. Two more hits in the inning by Cara Cooper and Katie Folkes set up the Tigers with two runners with inly out. But the Sheridan pitcher, Hall, was able to strike out the final two batters to end the threat of a big first inning.
After going down in order in the first inning, Sheridan found a little rhythm in the second frame. Hall helped her own cause with a single to lead off the inning. After advancing to second, Hall scored when the Circleville shortstop threw the ball over the first basemen’s head and the ball went out of play. Hall who had rounded third base was awarded home plate and knotted the game at one apiece.
Then pitching and defense took over. McConnel allowed only three hits through the first four innings and left Sheridan base runners on the basepaths in every inning except the first inning. Hall had struck out five straight hitters and retired 14 batters in a row at one point.
Sheridan did the most damage against the Tigers during the fifth frame. With one out, Addison Grosee singled right through the box, Cate Conrad then doubled into the gap in right centerfield to score Grosse and put the Lady Generals on top 2-1. Avery Mueller singled to score Conrad to make the lead two runs Hall then helped her own cause, again singling in Mueller to swell the margin to three runs.
Circleville was not going away without a fight. With two outs and the bases loaded, in the sixth inning, McConnel helped her cause, just as her counterpart had done moments before, McConnel singled through the left side and plated Alyssa Liston and Cooper to trim the lead down to one.
Hayes was 1-for-3 with the big homerun to lead off the game. Cooper was 1-for-2 and scored a run, Liston was 1-for-3 and scored a run. McConnel was 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.