COLUMBUS — All-Ohio teams were announced by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Monday morning for Division III and Division IV girls' basketball. Lady Mustang Mahaley Farmer of Westfall High School was among those awarded in the Honorable Mention category.
This past season, Farmer proved to be one of the team's main contributors both on and off the court, according to Lady Mustang head coach Zane Miller. Described as the glue that holds the team together, Miller added that she is a leader for others to follow.
Like many schools in the state, Westfall, a Division III school for basketball, had to undergo strange scheduling during the current public health climate. Through the ups and downs, coach Miller was happy to read about Farmer's recognition after receiving an email about the All-Ohio teams early Monday.
After Farmer was named to named to the Second Team All-Scioto Valley Conference, fellow Lady Mustang Kylee Henry told The Circleville Herald, "Mahaley is a great leader and everyone looks up to her."
"She is definitely deserving," Miller said. "She's pretty much worked her whole life getting ready for basketball and this year was a big step for her in being a leader... she'd do anything to help the team win."
The head coach for the Lady Mustangs added how farmer would show exceptional effort on the hard wood — averaging about 12 points per game.
"Realistically, she could've averaged more," Miller commented. "She was a selfless player that did anything to help... I'm very excited for her to get this honor — it is something to build [the program] upon."
Miller communicated that Farmer is planning on attending Oklahoma Wesleyan University, home of the Eagles, on a basketball scholarship to further her academic and athletic career.
Following her All-Ohio Honorable Mention, fellow Lady Mustang Gabby Patete said "Mahaley [Farmer] is an all around good teammate who will do anything for you on and off the court and leads by example. She 100 percent deserves all the credit and I want to wish her good luck next year at OKWU."
The Division I and Division II All-Ohio teams will be announced Tuesday, followed by the Ohio Ms. Basketball Award this Wednesday. The All-Ohio awards regarding boys' basketball will be announced by the start of next Monday, April 5.