CIRCLEVILLE — On a foggy Tuesday morning, delaying the OHSAA Division II Southeast Girls’ District Golf Tournament by one hour, Westfall and Circleville had no problems with the weather as they finished as teams in the top five.
Taking first was Sheridan with a team score of 353; Westfall came in second as a team with a score of 359 and Circleville claimed fourth with a score of 406.
Although Crooksville did not have a team score, their lone golfer claimed first over Westfall’s individual scores with Maddi Shoults scoring a 76 (36, 40). Crooksville’s golfer had a 72.
Circleville’s top golfer was Elaina Seeley in sixth with a score of 87 (41, 46), followed by Paige Weiss, of Westfall, still in the top 10 in ninth place with a score of 89 (45, 44).
Westfall’s Emily Cook ranked in the top 20, taking spot 16 with scores of 49 and 45 for a 94. Circleville’s Izzy Seeley finished the top 20 in 20th place with a score of 97 (48, 49).
Maddie Cook, of Westfall, claimed spot 24 with her scores of 48 and 52 for a total of 100, and her teammate, Marianna Packer, claimed 38th with scores of 52 and 56 for a 108 total.
Circleville’s Lexy Sharp finished her day with a 110 (58, 52) to claim spot 43, and teammate, Morgan Griffith placed 45th with scores of 55 and 57 for a 112.
Pickaway’s appearance ended with Circleville’s Rae Johnson taking spot 52 of 60 golfers with scores of 56 and 65 for a total score of 121.