WELLSTON – Westfall girls’ basketball team won their first Sectional Tournament game against Wellston 52-42 Wednesday night.
Mustangs' Coach Joseph Patete said the team’s game plan was to limit turnovers, keep Wellston off the offensive boards and to make the extra pass against their zone defense.
“We felt if we could make the extra pass we could turn a good shot into a great shot. We also wanted to limit #23 and #13 (on Wellston) offensively. The majority of their offense runs through the two of them. We held them to 23 points combined.”
The Mustangs traveled to Wellston to play their Sectional game, but it didn’t affect the team’s mindset or their play.
“In the preseason, all our scrimmages were away, and we felt like that would help prepare us for what would be ahead in the tournament,” Patete said. “The long bus ride to Wellston allowed the girls to get mentally focused and dialed in for the game.”
Coach said the girls were very excited to play in the game.
“They knew they were prepared and just needed to go out and execute our game plan. It has been several years since the girls’ basketball team had won a road tournament game.”
Patete said the team needed to make some halftime adjustments on defense to keep Wellston’s #23 and #13 after they combined for 14 points in the first half.
He credits Alyssa Wyman with her defensive play and said she did a good job of controlling the pace of Westfall’s offense.
Patete said Paige Weiss made some clutch free throws in the fourth quarter where she was 4/4.
“She did a good job of finding the open person versus their zone defense.”
Coach also highlighted a couple other players that contributed to Westfall’s win.
“We were especially happy with the way that Bella [Patete], Izzy [Picklesimer], and Reese [Moehl] played. They gave us really good minutes and production.”
Westfall will face Portsmouth West (21-1) in their next Sectional game and there are a few things the team plans to focus on in practice.
“In practice, the next couple of days we will focus on our half court offensive efficiency and our defensive rebounding in preparation for Portsmouth West.”
The Mustangs hit the road to play against Portsmouth West on Saturday. Tipoff is at 1 p.m.
Stats from the game:
Alyssa Wyman- 8 pts and made 2-3’s
Marianna Packer- 6 pts and made 2-3’s
Paige Weiss- 15 pts, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and made 3-3’s
Aubrey Clark- 12 pts, 10 rebounds
Adrian Moehl- 8 pts, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and made one three pointer