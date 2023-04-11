Westfall softball Ava Heath

Westfall’s Ava Heath prepares to swing at a pitch in a game from earlier in the season. Against Paint Valley, Heath hit a home run in the bottom of the third inning.

 By Alicia Caple/The Circleville Herald

WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall softball team shut out Paint Valley 12-0 Monday night in just five innings.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments