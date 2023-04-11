WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall softball team shut out Paint Valley 12-0 Monday night in just five innings.
The scoring started for the Mustangs in the second inning when Gabby Henry scored on a wild pitch. A couple batters later, Emma Henry scored on a sacrifice fly by Madison Kearney. Westfall led Paint Valley 2-0 at the beginning of the third inning.
The Mustangs came alive in the third inning when they scored 10 runs. Ava Heath opened the bottom of the third with a home run. Sophia Henson was the next to score on a sacrifice bunt. The next play saw Sydney Fuller hit a double on a line drive giving Logan McNeal the opportunity to score. Emma Henry scored her second run of the night after a single hit and Fuller followed right behind her to score two points in one play. Grace Long crossed the home plate a few plays later to put Westfall up 8-0.
Delana Landefeld and Kearney scored the next two runs for Westfall on an error. The final two runs of the night were courtesy of Heath and McNeal. Westfall shut down and shut out Paint Valley for the 12-0 victory.
After the impressive win, Westfall softball Coach Lance Heath discussed how his team was able to put together a high scoring third inning.
“We were able to string together a bunch of hits in the third inning thanks to the girls being disciplined at the plate and swinging at good pitches.”
Ava Heath had a great game with a home run, another run, 1 hit and 1 run batted in (RBI). Heath said she is one of the silent but loud leaders of the team.
“She is definitely one of the most unselfish players in the game, willing to do anything and everything for a team win. You can always count on Ava to be right there cheering on her team.”
On Thursday the Lady Mustangs travel for an away game against Wellston. Lance Heath said the team is preparing for the game by working daily on their swing and trying to only commit to good pitches.
“Staying disciplined in the batter’s box and executing when our number is called.”
The Mustangs face the Golden Rockets on the diamond Thursday at 5 p.m.
STATS:
Ava Heath: 2 runs, 1 hit, 1 RBI
Sophia Henson: 2 runs
Emma Henry: 2 runs, 2 hits
Delana Landefeld: 1 run, 2 hits
Gabby Henry: 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI
Olivia Dumm: 2 hits at bat. Pitching: 10 strikeouts, 0 earned/ allowed runs, 1 hit allowed, 0 home runs allowed.
Sydney Fuller: 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI
Grace Long: 1 run, 1 hit, 2 RBI
