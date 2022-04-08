BAINBRIDGE — After waiting off the rain, the Lady Mustangs took the field against Paint Valley on Thursday, a reschedule from Wednesday.
In the seven innings, Westfall took total control on offense and defeated Paint Valley 11-3.
The Lady Mustangs gained their runs in the third inning with three, the fourth inning with four, one run in the fifth, and three runs in the sixth.
Westfall pitcher Olivia Dumm held Paint Valley scoreless in five innings. Anna Snyder came in for the close in the final two innings and allowed three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Westfall's offense came from Delana Landefeld with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Ava Heath scored three runs and Abbie Bickenheuser scored one. Makayla Cook crossed the plate once, Madison Kearney crossed the plate twice and so did Emma Henry.
Dumm and Heath each added a double in their at bats.
Leading Westfall's offense was Heath and Cook with three hits each.
In the circle, started Dumm stuck out 11 and allowed just two hits. Snyder allowed three hits, three runs and walked two batters to close. Dumm claimed the win for Westfall.