BAINBRIDGE — Wednesday night, the Westfall softball team got a 13-3 win over Paint Valley and Olivia Dumm pitched her 500th career strikeout.
Westfall scored seven runs in the first inning and five runs in the second. Sydney Fuller was the second batter up for the Mustangs in the second inning. She singled on a line drive which let Logan McNeal cross home plate to score the eighth run for Westfall. Sophia Henson scored the ninth run for the Mustangs on an error by Paint Valley’s pitcher. Grace Long then singled on another line drive and Fuller scored.
A couple of batters later, Ava Heath singled on a ground ball and Long scored the eleventh run for the Mustangs. The last run of the second inning was scored by Madison Kearney, giving Westfall a 12-0 lead over Paint Valley.
Westfall would score one more run in the third inning and Paint Valley put three runs on the board before the end of the game. Westfall got an impressive 13-3 win over Paint Valley.
The cherry on top of the win was Olivia Dumm pitching her 500th career strikeout. Mustangs’ Coach Lance Heath said it was great to see her achieve her goal to hit the 500 mark.
“She’s a great player with a great career here at Westfall.”
Dumm said during the game she knew she was close to the milestone because her teammates were cheering her on and reminding her how many strikeouts she had left.
“I knew in the back of my head that I really wanted to get it [Wednesday] night, but I was still pitching with the same mindset I always do. I was very excited to reach the goal and knew my team would be so excited for me too.”
Dumm described the moment she hit the milestone.
“When I threw the strikeout pitch and I saw the batter swing, I was flooded with happiness. It was such a good feeling to know that all of my hard work has paid off. It was one of the most rewarding feelings I’ve ever felt.”
Dumm said she couldn’t have hit her 500th career strikeout with catcher and best friend Makayla Cook by her side.
“We have a great pitcher catcher connection and seem to always read each other’s minds on the next pitch I’m going to throw. She is just as much as responsible for the strikeouts as I am and I’m so glad I got to share this milestone with her.”
Dumm also said she is blessed to have the teammates, coaches, and family that she has.
“When I threw my 500th strikeout the whole crowd went wild for me, and it was such a good feeling to know all of those people care for me. So, thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way!”
Stats from the game:
Makayla Cook: 2 runs, 4 hits, 4 RBI
Olivia Dumm: 1 RBI and 4 strikeouts
Ava Heath: 1 run, 2 hits, 1 RBI
Delana Landefeld: 1 run, 1 hit
Sydney Fuller: 2 runs, 1 hit, 1 RBI
Emma Henry: 1 run, 2 hits, 2 RBI
Grace Long: 1 run, 3 hits, 3 RBI
Sophia Henson: 1 run, 1 hit
Gabby Henry: 1 run
Madison Kearney: 1 run
Logan McNeal: 2 runs