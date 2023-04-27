Olivia Dumm 500th career strikeout

On Wednesday night, Olivia Dumm pitched her 500th career strikeout.

 Submitted photo

BAINBRIDGE — Wednesday night, the Westfall softball team got a 13-3 win over Paint Valley and Olivia Dumm pitched her 500th career strikeout.


