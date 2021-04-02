WILLIAMSPORT — The Lady Mustangs took home another win on their home field Wednesday evening against the Lady Cavaliers of Chillicothe High School with the final score of 12-2 in a six innings.
The Chillicothe High School Lady Cavaliers scored in the top of the first inning and managed to shut out the Lady Mustangs in the bottom of the inning.
In a reversal of the first inning, the Lady Cavaliers would not be able to score a run in the second while the Lady Mustangs scored one in their half at the plate.
The Lady Cavaliers would see a long run drought not scoring from the second inning until the sixth inning. During that time, the Lady Mustangs galloped around the base paths scoring a total of nine runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
The fifth inning proved to be the most fruitful inning for the Lady Mustangs would go on to record a total of six runs.
The Lady Cavaliers, still down by a large margin, showed sparks of life in the sixth inning; scoring one run at the end of the competition. Also in the sixth, the home team solidified their win with an additional two runs to end the contest.
The Mustangs were able to tally 12 runs on 8 hits and the Lady Cavaliers scored 2 runs on three hits.
Chillicothe High School would commit three errors compared to Westfall’s four on the day.
Lady Mustangs No. 26 Makayla Cook and No. 27 Olivia Dumm each hit home runs, with Cook hitting two.
Dumm would win inside the circle for the Lady Mustangs with four innings pitched, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.
Sharing time in the circle, No. 20 Delana Landefeld would pitch for two innings allowing one run on one hit with two walks along with two strikeouts.