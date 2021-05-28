CHILLICOTHE — After inclement weather postponed Westfall’s regional game on Wednesday, the Lady Mustangs lost against the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers with the final score 2-0.
Ironton scored its only two runs of the contest in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday evening. After the Lady Mustangs failed to score on offense in the top of the seventh inning, the game was called in the favor of the Lady Fighting Tigers — final score 2-0.
The Lady Mustangs only recorded two hits on offense throughout the competition with No. 20 Delana Landefeld recording a double and totaling two bases. Westfall’s No. 7 Kylee Henry also recorded one stolen base.
Taking the loss inside the circle was No. 27 Olivia Dumm who pitched for a total of six innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out nine Ironton players and walking two.
The Westfall Lady Mustangs finish their 2021 spring season at 24-6 after losing in the first round of the regional bracket.