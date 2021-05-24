WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall Lady Mustangs claimed a Southeast District title this past Saturday after shutting out Portsmouth in a 10-0 win. Thanks to lights out pitching and solid hitting, Westfall now ventures further into the post season and onto the Regional and State Tournament.
The Lady Mustangs scored three runs right out of the gate in the bottom of the first inning. For a four inning stretch, the home team went on a brief scoring drought as the Lady Trojans tried to score runs of their own.
The Lady Mustangs wasted no time when venturing up to home plate. Lady Mustangs’ No. 20 Delana Landefeld was perfect at bat going 4-4 with one triple all while scoring two runs. Westfall’s No. 7 Kylee Henry, No. 26 Makayla Cook and No. 29 Madison Mullins combined for seven RBIs — Henry and Cook also scored one run each as well.
According to the Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) Sports Zone season statistics, Cook is third when it comes to runs batted in on the season, recording 35. Tying Cook for RBIs is fellow Lady Mustang No. 15 Abbie Brickenheuser with 35 of her own.
It was the bottom of the sixth inning when Westfall opened the flood gates, scoring seven runs in the inning and seemingly putting away the Lady Trojans by a run rule win.
On the offensive end of the diamond, Westfall stayed focused and poised when at bat, going 17-34 (.500) as a team.
Westfall’s 10 runs scored came off 17 hits at home with the team committing just one error. The Lady Trojans also committed one team error along with six hits at home plate.
Shutting out the Lady Trojans for the win inside the circle was No. 27 Olivia Dumm who in this season has claimed 14 wins for the Lady Mustangs. This past Saturday, May 22, Dumm showed once again why she’s at the top of the SVC in terms of pitching when she allowed no runs on six hits all while striking out six opposing players.
So far in the 2021 fast-pitch season, Dumm has garnered a 1.85 ERA — standing first amongst all other pitching staffs in the SVC. In the strikeout category, Dumm also tops the rest with 178 total strikeouts on the season — Landefeld recording 29 total as well.
Moving forward onto the Regional and State Championship bracket, Westfall is scheduled to face-off against Ohio Valley Conference member, the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Unioto High School.