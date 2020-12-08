CIRCLEVILLE — The Westfall High School Mustangs Girls Basketball Team defeated the Logan Elm Braves 47-45 on Saturday.
The Lady Mustangs started off strong scoring 13 in the first quarter and 15 in the second to have a 28-18 lead going into the half. The Braves would make a run in the second half but the Mustangs held on to win by two.
“I was very proud of how well we handled Logan Elm’s size and the defensive pressure we applied on them,” Westfall Head Coach Zane Miller said. “We made it tough for their bigs to get good licks which was our game plan going in. Credit to Logan Elm for playing hard and making it tough for us in the second half. It was a great team win and I’m very happy with where we are as a team right now.”
Leading the way for the Mustangs were Senior Gabby Patete and Junior Mahlay Farmer with 18 points each. For the Braves Senior Riley Shcultz scored 12 points followed by Sophomore Anna Johnson and Senior Brynn Griffith with 8 points each.
The Braves, 1-1 (1-0 MSL) will host Liberty Union Tonight. The Mustangs 1-1 will host Zane Trace also Tuesday Night.