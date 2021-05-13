FRANKFORT — After claiming a share of the Scioto Valley Conference, the Westfall Lady Mustangs outright won the conference title, beating the Adena Lady Warriors on Wednesday 7-1.
Competing on the road, the Lady Mustangs wasted no time taking matters into their hands, scoring one run in the top half of the first inning.
In the top of the third inning, Westfall scored a pair of runs with Adena still not having runs of their own — score at 3-0. Further in the fourth inning, the Lady Mustangs kept churning on offense, scoring another two runs.
After scoring yet another two runs in the top half of the fifth inning, the Lady Warriors finally scored their own run in the bottom half.
When it was all said and done, Adena’s hopes of taking the lead ended after seven innings with the final score 7-1 — all of Westfall’s runs scored came from seven RBIs with No. 29 Madison Mullins and Dumm recording two each.
Westfall beat Adena in the hits category as well with the Lady Mustangs tallying 15 in Frankfort — No. 15 Abbie Brickenhauser lead the team in hits with three of her own.
Winning inside the circle, No. 27 Olivia Dumm allowed just one run on four hits, walking two and striking out three Lady Warriors.
In conference play, Westfall finished with a 12-2 record on the year with Adena going 9-5 in the SVC. Further, as of Thursday, the Lady Mustangs boast an overall record of 21-5.
Next on tap, the Lady Mustangs are scheduled to play in the Southeast Three Division III Sectional Finals at 5 p.m. in Williamsport Friday, May 14, against the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes.