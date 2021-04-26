SOUTH POINT — The Westfall Lady Mustangs shut out the South Point Lady Pointers in what was scheduled to be a non-league double header. Westfall won the first game 18-0 with the second game being canceled due to weather conditions.
On a cloudy Saturday, the Lady Mustangs wasted no time scoring a plethora of runs in the first two innings. In the top of the first, Westfall scored five runs against the Lady Pointers who struggled on the offensive end of the diamond.
In the top of the second inning, Westfall continued the red-hot offensive pursuit scoring another eight runs against South Point.
The Lady Mustangs stayed consistent and scored another five runs in both the third and fourth innings.
The Lady Pointers could not get a run on the board through five innings played. At the end, Westfall took home another road win with the final score 18-0.
Westfall’s 18 runs scored came off 19 hits with the team committing one error. South Point recorded one hit with nine team errors taking place.
Westfall’s hitters answered the call Saturday with several Lady Mustangs contributing to the team’s lopsided win. No. 26 Makayla Cook recorded the most hits, four, with No. 20 Delana Landefeld, No. 27 Olivia Dumm and No. 16 Leah Ragland recording three hits apiece for the day — Cook also tallying a home run.
Pitcher Landefeld took the win for the Lady Mustangs inside the circle, pitching for the final three innings. She allowed no runs on one hit, striking out one. Dumm pitched the initial two innings and recorded three strikeouts, allowing no hits and no runs.
Next, the Lady Mustangs are scheduled to play Southeastern High School at home this Wednesday evening.