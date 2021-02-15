WILLIAMSPORT — In the first round of the OHSAA Division III State and Regional Tournament, the Westfall Lady Mustangs took on the Lady Buckeyes of Nelsonville-York High School at home Saturday evening. The Mustangs overcame their visiting opponent taking the win with the final score 48-37.
On a cold chilly Saturday evening, things would heat up at Westfall High School for an Ohio girls’ basketball showdown. The visiting Lady Buckeyes were quick right out of the gate 5-0 against the home team.
However, things would quickly turn the over way for the Mustangs who stayed patient and took advantage of opportunities dealt their way. At the end of the first quarter of play, the Lady Mustangs would be up 11-7.
Things stayed positive for the Lady Mustangs moving forward in the game as the home team would go on to score another 11 points against Nelsonville-York’s six. By the end of halftime, the Lady Mustangs were ahead 22-13.
For the home team, most points scored came from No. 11 Marissa Mullins who found a lot of success scoring 10 points inside the arc — six in the second quarter. That would not be the only hot streak she would have that night.
Further into the game and coming out of the half, the Lady Buckeyes hoped to keep things alive as they clawed their way to a comeback. Both teams would go on to have an equal performance in the third quarter scoring a total of 16 points each.
Mullins had another scoring streak in the third quarter collecting 8 points inside the arc and one free-throw shot.
In the end, victory takes place in the fourth quarter and the Lady Buckeyes could not answer the call for a comeback — falling to the lady Mustangs 48-37. Mullins would total 19 points at the end of the night.
Westfall 48, Nelsonville-York 37
Westfall 11 11 16 10 — 48
Nelsonville-York 7 6 16 8 — 37
WESTFALL
Mahaley Farmer 4 2-4 10, Marissa Mullins 9 1-2 19, Natalie Holland 0 2-2 2, Kylee 1 1-2 3, Gabby Patete 5 2-5 14 TOTALS: 19 8-16 48; 3-pt field goals: 2