WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall Lady Mustangs' varsity volleyball team keeps their heads high this season in the midst of COVID-19 troubles in order for a chance to capture the SVC crown.
Prior to the start of the 2021 season, head coach Stacy Caudill spoke on how her team worked on defense strategies: a focal point for Caudill.
“We worked a lot on defense,” Caudill told The Circleville Herald. “I felt that was where they lacked the last couple of years.”
The head coach for the Lady Mustangs also stated that her group of seniors helped greatly in addressing and fixing areas where the team seemed to struggle in.
In terms of talent, Caudill pointed to senior Claire Lathem who has solidified herself as the starting setter for the past three years. After losing to Logan Elm at home earlier this season, her absences was felt greatly, according to Caudill — Lathem was place in COVID-19 quarantine protocol prior to the contest.
One freshman, Aubrie Clark, has gained the attention of the Lady Mustangs’ coaching staff getting solid playing time a middle and right hitter for the team. Additional, Caudill named Ava Heath, the team’s defensive specialist, as another name to keep an eye out for this season.
Already impacting the Lady Mustangs this season, COVID-19 has been a challenge forcing several players to be out for critical games. Compared to last year, the Lady Mustangs have addressed that when one goes out, the next person must step up.
“We’ve preached to everyone… be ready,” Caudill said. “If it is your position, you might get called.”
Westfall, unlike the other area schools, compete in the Scioto Valley Conference; a league with a highly competitive volleyball atmosphere.
“Any night in the SVC is tough,” Caudill expressed. “Anybody can have a great game any night.”
Caudill stated that the matchups between Zane Trace and Adena are just a couple of conference matches to lookout for this season. One thing is for sure, the title for the SVC crown is up for grabs.
With more fans allowed in The Dome this season, the Lady Mustangs hope to represent Westfall proudly.
“We appreciated [the fans] support and we’re excited for everyone to see us once our full strength is back,” Caudill said.