CIRCEVILLE — It’s not every day someone gets the opportunity to make history. In the case of one Circleville athlete — Tuesday night was one of those nights.
Kenzie McConnell and her pride of Circleville Lady Tigers took to the floor on Tuesday night against the Hamilton Township Lady Rangers in a rescheduled evening matchup.
The Ashland University commit did what others could only dream of by becoming the all-time leading scorer in Lady Tiger basketball history — currently standing at 1,431 points in her high school career.
McConnell passed the previous record holder, Casse Mogan, who played from 2005 to 2008. In her career, Mogan was able to tally up 1,427 points for her school. Mogan was a four-year starter for the Lady Tigers.