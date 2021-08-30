CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Lady Tigers secured a home-victory against the Athens Lady Bulldogs with the final score 2-1 on Saturday.
The Tigers claimed the lead at halftime after Makaya Cockerham scored an unassisted goal — her fourth on the season — with 19:42 left in the half.
Athens changed their demeanor in the second half with Circleville’s Kylie McCain getting credit for some key saves on Saturday.
As the Lady Bulldogs tied the game with 13 minutes left in regulation, the Lady Tigers quickly responded with just under four minutes left to go. Faith Yancey kicked to Nilyn Cockerham who then beat the keeper for the go-ahead score — second goal for Nilyn this season.
Maddux Bigam and Payton Ford were credited with good defensive play hindering all Lady Bulldogs from finding their way to the net.
NEXT
The Lady Tigers (2-1-1) are slated to play Miami Trace Saturday at home 3 p.m.