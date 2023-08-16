Circleville girls' golf 1st PCT

On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers shot an 18-hole record of 348 to bring home the Pickaway County Tournament trophy.

 Submitted photo

WILLIAMSPORT — The Circleville girls’ golf team took home the trophy in the Pickaway County Tournament that took place on Tuesday.


  
