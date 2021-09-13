THORNVILLE — Circleville’s Lady Tigers ventured to Perry County Saturday morning for a non-league matchup against the Sheridan Lady Generals — Circleville showed their higher capability scoring five goals against their opponent’s zero.
Taking credit for goals scored in Saturday’s competition included Nilyn Cockerham, Makaya Cockerham, Alyssa Liston and two goals from Faith Yancey.
Lady Tigers recording assists this past weekend included Payton Ford, Makaya and Morgan Sark; tallying two.
Circleville’s goalie, Kylie McCain, had three saves in the Lady Tigers’ win as the team recorded their fourth clean sheet this season — preventing their opponents from scoring in matches.
NEXT
The Lady Tigers improve to 5-1-1 this season and are scheduled to host Bloom-Carroll (5-0) in another Mid-State League matchup starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.