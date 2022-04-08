CHILLICOTHE — The Lady Tigers were the ones to show their skill at the RL Davisson Invitational at Southeastern High School on Thursday as they claimed first place as a team.
In their individual races, Faith Yancey was the top placer for the Lady Tigers in the girls’ 100-meter dash with her time of 13.33.
Her teammate, Makya Cockerham crossed the finish line in 12th place with a time of 14.11.
Yancey also took a high placement in the 200-meter dash as she claimed second place with a time of 27.28, followed later by Lily Winter in fifth place with a time of 28.07.
Winter and Addison Lowe went head to head to take the top placement for Circleville in the 400-meter dash, but Winter got the upper hand in second place with a time of 1:02.19, followed immediately by Lowe in third place with a time of 1:06.36.
In the 800-meter run, Ellie Patrick claimed silver for the Lady Tigers with her time of 2:37.93, and later, Morgan Blakeman took her spot at seventh with a time of 2:52.81.
In the girls’ 1,600-meter run, Maddux Bigam claimed second place for Circleville with her time of five minutes and 52 seconds. Kaylyn Milliron was later to cross the finish line, claiming 12th with a time of six minutes and 36.50 seconds.
Aly Hatfield was the lone Lady Tiger in the 3,200-meter run, but stood on the podium in third with a time of 13 minutes.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Cora Wilson claimed sixth place for Circleville with a time of 18.92, followed by Payton Ford in ninth with a time of 19.50.
Ford claimed ninth again in the 200-meter hurdles with a time of 57.13, this time followed by Wilson in spot 13 with her time of 59.16.
Starting their relay events, the Lady Tigers took fourth in the 4x100 relay with the team of Sydney Lattimer, Ford, Emma Groff, and Cockerham.
The four finished their race in a time of 55.55.
Cockerham, Winter, Yancey, and Lowe teamed up in the 4x200 to take the gold with a time of 1:49.92.
Lowe, Yancey, Patrick and Winter was the second team to claim first in a relay event, this time the 4x400. Their winning time was 4:24.05.
In the 4x800, Blakeman, Audrey Fausnaugh, Bigam, and Patrick took another first-place spot with a time of 10:48.97.
Heading over to the field events, Lattimer was the one to take second place in the girls’ high jump with her height of 4-08.
In the pole vault, Ford and Groff each had a good day with Ford in second (9-06) and Groff in fourth (8-06).
The long jump was where Circleville fell slightly in the finishings. Veronica Maio took 15th with a leap of 12-01 and Groff claimed 16th with a leap of 12-00.25.
Throwing shot put was Taegan Retherford and Mandy Miller. Retherford took her spot at 10th with a distance of 26-00 and Miller took 16th with a distance of 24-06.
Haiden Donaldson and Milliron were neck and neck in the discus event. Donaldson claimed the upper spot in 10th with a distance of 79-03 and Milliron followed in 11th with a distance of 73-10.
For the boys’ events, starting in the 100-meter dash, Jude Blair and Daniel Cutliff were the two to race. Blair claimed 15th with a time of 12.36, followed later by Cutliff in 17th with a time of 12.47.
Jake Yancey showed up for Circleville in the 200-meter dash to claim sixth with a time of 24.67. Cyrus Lee completed the race in spot 15 with a time of 26.28.
In the 400-meter dash, Blair was the lone Tiger and claimed fourth with a time of 56.48.
The 800-meter dash brought Tim Wilson (2:17.35) in third place and Trey Bigam (3:15) in spot 24.
The 1,600-meter run had a goal for Circleville. In the 2021 season, Colton Pinkerton set the record for the invitational with a finish of four minutes and 32 seconds. The top placer this year, from Whiteoak, did not come close to match as the time time in the 2022 season is four minutes and 45 seconds.
For the Tigers though, Slater Search claimed 11th with a time of 5:33.91.
The lengthy stretch of the 3,200-meter run had Sterlin Mullins claim ninth place with a finishing time of 12 minutes and eight seconds.
Coming to the relay races, Circleville’s team of Lee, Cutliff, Jake Yancey, and Joe Streitenberger took sixth place in the 4x100 with a time of 47.25.
The 4x200 was a little better of a finish for the Tigers as Blair, Cutliff, Jake Yancey and Streitenberger took fourth place with a time of 1:39.66.
Blair teamed up with Preston Hulse, Search and Wilson in the 4x400 to take sixth place with a finish of four minutes.
The Tigers fell in the 4x800 with the team of Hulse, Ayush Patel, Mullins, and Wilson in eighth place with a time of 10:12.97.
In the field events, Circleville had Ian Warden in 10th place in the high jump with a height of 5-02.
The pole vault was successful for Zach Buitendorp as he took first with a height of 12-06.
Throwing shot put was Jack Sorrell, who settled in at spot 22, with his distance of 28-06.
Jacob Scott and Dominic Morgan were close in the finishes in the discus event as Scott threw a distance of 94-04 for 16th and Morgan threw a distance of 93-06 for 17th.
Overall as team, the Lady Tigers claimed their victory with 114 points. Their competing teams were Washington, Fairfield, Adena, Peebles, Nelsonville-York, Eastern, PIketon, McClain, Hillsboro, Zane Trace, Huntington, Gallia Academy, Whiteoak, Southeastern, and Paint Valley.
Against the same teams, the boys’ team for Circelville claimed the 11th-place finish for the day with 36 total points.