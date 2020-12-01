CIRCLEVILLE— The Circleville Tigers Girls Basketball Team defeated the Amanda Clearcreek Aces Saturday 46-40 in both teams Mid-State League opener.
The game stayed close through the first quarter but the Tigers pulled away by the half leading 27-17, behind Senior Jaylah Captain’s 15 points. However the Aces were on the comeback, closing the lead to 7 at the end of the third quarter and even outscoring the Tigers in the fourth 12 to 11.
Captain led the tigers with 20 points and six rebounds followed by Sophomore Morgan Blakeman with 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals. The Lady Aces were led by Sophomore Megan Tooill’s 13 points and Senior Stephanie Bowers 12 points.
“It was nice to start the season off with a win,”Circleville Head Coach Steve Kallinoski said. “It was good for some of our girls to gain varsity experience to start the year.”
Kallinoski also spoke about the team’s performance.
“[Captain] stepped up and led the way for us and had some big defensive possessions for us down the stretch,” he said. “[Blakeman] led us in rebounds and had five steals which provided a spark for us.”
The Tigers were without the services of Senior Kenzie McConnell who was out of action for the game for undisclosed reasons.
Amanda moves to 0-2 on the year, following a loss against Bloom Carrol High School. Circleville is 1-0 heading into their next game, which is tonight against the Teays Valley Lady Vikings at Teays Valley High School.