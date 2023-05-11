CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville softball team defeated Fairfield Union 11-1 to win their Sectional final game Wednesday night.
The Lady Tigers started off strong by putting eight unanswered runs on the board. In the bottom of the first inning, Gabby McConnell doubled on a fly ball to center field and Chandler Hayes and Claire Davis crossed home plate.
Circleville went on a scoring spree in the third inning where they recorded six runs. After Cara Cooper singled on a line drive, Hayes scored her second run of the night. Two plays later, McConnell singled on a line drive and Davis and Cooper scored on the throw. A couple batters later, Gracie Riddick hit a fly out and McConnell scored after tagging up.
The very next play saw Audrey Cowdery hit a ground ball and reached first base on an error. The error by Fairfield Union gave Katie Folkes the opportunity to score. Cowdery crossed home plate after a wild pitch to score the final run of the inning for the Tigers.
In the top of the fourth inning Fairfield Union scored their only run of the night. The Lady Tigers responded with another three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Folkes scored her second run of the night to give Circleville a 9-1 lead. Riddick scored her first run of the night after Alyssa Liston grounded out. Hayes scored her third run of the night after Davis singled on a fly ball.
Circleville got the 11-1 win over Fairfield Union with a dominant performance.
Tigers’ Coach Dave Truex said he felt Fairfield Union had gotten better as the season went on.
“We wanted to score early and often and play a clean game. We did just that,” he said. “The bottom of our lineup got on base to start a big inning, which is huge! Defensively we made plays, and we threw well from the mound. We didn’t give them anything free, which is always important.”
Many Circleville players had a great night and one of those was McConnell. She had 1 run, 2 hits, 4 RBI and had 7 strikeouts on the mound. Truex said McConnell threw the ball well with good command and confidence.
“She was a little nervous pregame but said ‘I trust my defense to be behind me, I’ll be good.’ And she was. She continues to see the ball well at the plate.”
The Tigers will now travel to Ohio University to take on Sheridan in a District semifinal game on Monday. Truex said it’s always exciting to head to Ohio University.
“We will have a rematch from last season’s 4-3 loss to Sheridan. They are a good team who will play fundamentally sound softball. We will continue to work daily to sharpen our skills and be the best we can be.”
Stats:
Gabby McConnell: 1 run, 2 hits, 4 RBI. Pitching: 3 hits allowed, 1 run and earned run allowed, and 7 strikeouts.
Chandler Hayes: 3 runs, 3 hits (3-3)
Cara Cooper: 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI
Claire Davis: 2 runs, 1 hit, 1 RBI
Katie Folkes: 2 runs, 1 hit
Gracie Riddick: 1 run, 1 RBI
Alyssa Liston: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Audrey Cowdery: 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI