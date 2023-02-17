CIRCLEVILLE – In a hard-fought, intense, and physical battle, the Circleville Tigers defeated Waverly 37-32 Thursday night in a Division II Sectional final battle.
The Lady Tigers pitched a shutout in the first quarter with Morgan Blakeman scoring five and her sister Maddie Blakeman making two free throws.
Blakeman (0) started off the scoring for the Tigers with the first bucket of the second quarter which was followed by a beautiful three pointer by Gabby McConnell (32). After the first two buckets, Waverly scored their first field goal of the second quarter with 5:15 left until half. They then made three free throws before Circleville called a timeout to stop their momentum. McConnell finished the half out with two more three pointers.
Circleville led Waverly 18-9 going into the half.
In the first five minutes of the second half, Waverly went on a 9-2 run to make it 20-17 with 3:03 left in the third quarter. As the end of the third quarter neared, the game got even more intense and physical, and the crowd continued to react loudly to what happened on the court. At the end of the third, Circleville led Waverly 29-20 going into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter saw more physical play and players spent most of the time at the free throw line. Waverly had 12 fouls in the second half and Circleville had 9. Just before the end of the game, Morgan Blakeman made two free throws to ice the game for the Tigers.
The Lady Tigers defeat Waverly 37-32 to move on in postseason play.
Game Stats
• Circleville 12-33 FG
• Waverly 9-39 FG
• Both had 29 rebounds
• Circleville nine steals, 12 steals Waverly
• 24 turnovers Circleville with 17 of those coming in the second half