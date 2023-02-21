PROCTORVILLE — The Circleville girls’ basketball team finished their season 19-5 after their loss to Fairland Monday night.
The season came to an end for the Lady Tigers with a 23-61 loss to the Fairland Dragons. Going into the game against the Tigers, the Dragons were 23-0 and were the number one seed.
The Lady Tigers kept it close in the first quarter only trailing 9-19 at the end of the first. Fairland extended their lead by halftime leading Circleville 34-13. At the end of the third quarter Fairland sealed the game taking a 55-21 lead.
After the game finished Circleville Coach Brian Bigam discussed what the game plan was for going against a tough Fairland team.
“We knew we had to handle their pressure, we had to get back defensively, and we had to contest shots.”
Bigam said the Tigers were able to handle the pressure in the full court but Fairland gave them issues at the half court.
“On the defensive end I thought we did a good job for the most part of getting back, but they moved the ball very well and we got out of position.”
In terms of the team’s mentality going into the game, Bigam said he wanted the girls to play free and loose and with nothing to lose.
“I wanted our girls to play hard, play loose, and compete,” he said.
The coach wanted to highlight senior Morgan Blakeman and what she has meant to the team throughout the season.
“She’s done an outstanding job throughout the year leading us and picking people up. I was really proud of the season she had for us. We’ll definitely miss her leadership and her basketball skill set moving forward.”
Now that the season is over, Bigam said he was most proud of is how they grew closer as a team.
“We competed for each other as the season went on. It was neat seeing them grow and continue to improve as a team and win games.”
The 2022-2023 season may have just ended for the Lady Tigers, but they are already looking ahead to next season. Bigam knows next season won’t be any easier because a lot of teams only have one graduating senior or return their entire team.
“We have to continue work on our skills individually and as a team because our entire league and district will be loaded again next season.”