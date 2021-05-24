WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE — In a week filled with track and field action, the Tigers, Mustangs and Braves all competed against one another in the OHSAA Southeast Division II District Championships from Tuesday, May 18, to Saturday, May 22. Both the girls’ and boys’ squad performed enough for top five spots after all events concluded.
The Lady Tigers placed third out of the 13 teams competing and ended with a total of 87-team points after the conclusion of 17 events. For the boys, they took fourth place out of 15 programs and recorded 53 total team points.
In the finals for the girls’ 100-meter dash, freshmen Faith Yancey took fourth place with a time of 13.42 seconds, earning the Lady Tigers five team points.
In the girls’ 200-meter run finals, Yancey placed again this time in second place with a time of 27.08 seconds, earning eight team points, and fellow Lady Tiger junior Lily Winter placed third with a time of 27.13 seconds and earned an additional six team points.
In the finals for the girls’ 400-meter dash, Winter placed again this time in first with a time of 1:01.47, earning 10 team points, and teammate and fellow junior Addison Lowe took third with a time of 1:04.86 earning another six team points.
In the girls’ 800-meter run finals, freshman Ellie Patrick took second with a time of 2:28.31 seconds and sophomore Morgan Blakeman placed fourth with a time of 2:33.26 — both combining for 13 team points.
In the finals for the girls’ 3,200-meter run, freshman Aly Hatfield took seventh place with a time of 13:32.89 and earned two team points for the Lady Tigers.
In the girls’ 4x100-meter relay finals, the crew of Logan Jones, Emma Groff, Nilyn Cockerham and Yancey took fourth place with a time of 53.25 seconds earning another five team points.
In the finals for the girls’ 4x200-meter finals, the crew of Jones, Winter, Lowe and Yancey took the crown at first place with a time of 1:49.27 and earned the maximum 10 team points.
In the girls’ 4x800-meter run, the team of Blakeman, Gretchen Search, Audrey Fasnaugh and Ellie Patrick took second place with a time of 10:34.12 and tallied eight team points for the Lady Tigers.
In the finals for girls’ pole vault, freshmen Payton Ford and Emma Groff tied at 8-feet, Ford winning the fourth spot on a jump off, and combined for nine team points.
Moving onto the boys’ 100-meter dash finals, junior Jesse Fuller took second place with a time of 11.33 seconds earning eight team points for the Tigers. Fuller also place fourth in the boys’ 200-meter finals with a time of 23.32 seconds earning an additional five team points.
In the finals for the boys’ 1,600-meter run, senior Colton Pinkerton took second place with a time of 4:27.50 earning eight team points. Pinkerton also placed in first but in the finals for the 3,200-meter finals with a time of 9:51.77 adding 10 team points.
In the boys’ 4x200-meter relay finals, the crew of Fuller, Davide Morabito, Cayden Stewart and Devon Cockerham took fifth place with a time of 1:35.88 tallying four team points for the Tigers.
In the finals for the boys’ pole vault, sophomore Zach Buitendrop took the cake at first place with a 13-foot vault earning the Tigers another 10-point grab.
In the boys’ long jump finals, Fuller showed his athleticism once again placing second with an over 19-foot jump and adding eight points to the teams’ score.