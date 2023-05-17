ATHENS — The Circleville softball season came to an end Monday night after losing to Sheridan 7-6 in extra innings.
At the end of the first inning of the District semifinal game, it was tied at two apiece. At the end of the third inning, Sheridan held a slight 3-2 lead over Circleville. The Lady Tigers responded with two of their own runs in the bottom of the fourth before Sheridan tied the game again in the top of the fifth inning.
Each team remained scoreless for the next three innings, forcing the game to go into a ninth inning. In the top of the ninth, Sheridan scored three runs. Circleville tried to make a comeback, but were only able to get two runs in the bottom of the ninth.
After an incredibly close game, the Tigers came up just short, falling 7-6 to Sheridan in a District semifinal game.
Going into the game, Tigers’ Coach Dave Truex said they knew Sheridan’s coach and his style.
“We worked on the little things they do well and kept working on being the best we can be like we have all year.”
Truex said the team was excited heading into the game. They knew they had worked hard and were ready to play.
During the game, Coach said his team did a fantastic job of responding to the good and bad things that happened in the game.
“We got behind by 2 runs and tied it up quickly with a homerun by Cara Cooper. Then we got behind by one run and went ahead with a homerun by Chandler Hayes and an RBI double by Gabby McConnell.”
The Lady Tigers cheered on and supported each other throughout the game.
“Our dugout was excited and loud the whole game,” Truex said. “I could hear Cara and Chandler down at first base trying to will their teammates to do big things at the plate.”
One thing Truex is proud of is the fight the Tigers showed in Monday’s game.
“We are proud of our kids and their fight tonight. No one wants to lose and end their season, but these kids went out doing everything they could to help their team. That makes this coach proud.”
Another thing the Coach is proud of is the adversity the team’s seven seniors had to overcome to get to this season.
“Our seven seniors, Cara, Chandler, Gracie Riddick, Hope Seiler, Katie Folkes, Alyssa Liston and Allie Jones lost their freshman year to Covid, won 4 games in a trying sophomore year, 15 games as juniors and 20 this year. These kids stuck with it, kept working to get better and have been great leaders for our young kids.”
Even though Circleville graduates a big class, they will have some key returners for the 2024 season.
“We have some key pieces returning in juniors Gabby McConnell and Ella Michael who have both started for three years, freshman Claire Davis who started all year at third, and freshman Audrey Cowdery who had a huge hit for us [Monday] night,” Truex said. “2024 will be about the work they are willing to put in between now and March and who wants to step up.”
Stats:
Cara Cooper: had 3 hits, including a homerun, 2 RBI and 2 runs
Chandler Hayes: had a homerun, 1 RBI and 2 runs
Gabby McConnell: had a double and 1 RBI
Ella Michael: had a double
Gracie Riddick: had two doubles and 2 RBI