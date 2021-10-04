WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — During Saturday’s Cross the Creek Invitational 5k, the girls from Circleville and Logan Elm out shined others as the Lady Tigers and Braves were able to place as a team in the top 10.
The Lady Tigers took their spot in the top five with a team placement of fourth with a total time of 1:59:26 and an average time of 23:53.
The Lady Braves took their team placement at eighth with a team total time of 2:11:19 and an average time of 26:15.
Individually, Circleville’s Lily Winter took her spot in the top five with a fourth-place finish of 20 minutes and 50 seconds.
Logan Elm’s top runner was Ella Borland in 12th with a time of 22 minutes and 33 seconds.
The Lady Tigers had Ellie Patrick in 20th with a time of 23:20, followed by teammate Aly Hatfield with a finishing time of 23:31.
Later, Meg Warner took spot 57 with a time of 25:51 and Audrey Fausanugh was close after in spot 59 with a time of 25:52.
Circleville’s Alexia Teets crossed the finish line in 64th with a time of 26:30 before Logan Elm’s Tayla Tootle took spot 67 with a time of 26:35.
The Lady Braves had Kaleigh Spires finish in 70th place in 26 minutes and 40 seconds, followed closely by Circleville’s Presley Coyan in spot 3 with her time of 26:44.
Logan Elm’s Camryn Ross finished in 26 minutes and 59 seconds to claim spot 76, and Circleville’s Kaylyn Milliron was after in spot 79 with a time of 27 minutes and five seconds.
Taking spot 91 was Addison Lowe, of Circleville, with a time of 28:23, followed by Logan Elm’s Abigail Fast (95) with a time of 28:30 and Clara Wilson (96) with a time of 28:34.
For the boys, out of 196 runners, Logan Elm’s Drew Tomlinson made some noise in eighth place with a time of 18 minutes and seven seconds.
Circleville had their Brandon Patrick cross the finish line in 51st place with a time of 20:35, followed by Zach Buitendorp in spot 56 with a time of 20:43.
The Tigers kept coming in spots 62, 63 and 64 with Ryan Roy (20:58), Rylan Byers (20:59) and Graham Edwards (21:01).
Preston Hulse followed later to claim 72nd place with a time of 21:22. Ayush Patel was in spot 84 with a time of 21 minutes and 42 seconds.
In spot 96, Cirleville’s Tim Wilson ran his race in 22 minites and seven seconds.
The next Brave to cross the finish line was Jude Schaal in spot 116 with a time of 22 minutes and 41 seconds.
Circleville’s Chip Stanley settled in spot 140 with a time of 23:32, followed by teammate Trey Bigam in spot 147 with a time of 23:49.
Logan Elm’s Owen Groff claimed spot 168 with a race finish of 26 minutes flat.
Team finishes showed Circleville taking 10th place with a total time of 1:44:18 and an average time of 20:51.
Logan Elm did not show a team finish.