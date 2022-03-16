CIRCLEVILLE — The Tigers are set to start spring with big swings, as the baseball and Lady Tigers softball teams get ready to play ball next week.
Last season, the Tigers put together a good season but look to build on that to make it deep in the playoffs. The team finished in fifth in the MSL with a 7-7 conference record and earned the eighth seed in the Division II southeast sectional bracket.
Current senior Mikey Vandagriff, who as a junior last year earned a spot on the all-MSL first-team, is set to return for the Tigers. 2021 all-MSL second-team member Tate Debord, a junior this year, should also be back on the diamond for Circleville.
The Lady Tigers softball team had a rougher season last year than the baseball team, finishing in seventh place in the MSL-Buckeye Division with a 2-12 conference record.
Individually, now junior Chandler Hayes made the all-MSL second-team last year as a sophomore. This year, the Lady Tigers have an exciting opportunity to rebuild the program with several young players ready to do their school proud.
Regular season games begin next week for both the baseball and softball teams.