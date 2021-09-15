BALTIMORE — The Circleville Lady Tigers toppled Liberty Union Tuesday evening sweeping the Lady Lions in three sets.
The Lady Tigers performed their best set first taking down the Lady Lions 25-15.
The second set proved to be an improvement for the Lady Lions who still fell short 25-21 leaving one last chance to make a comeback.
However, Circleville claimed victory Tuesday evening after taking over the third set 25-22 making the contest a clean sweep for the Lady Tigers.
NEXT
Circleville is slated to compete against the Teays Valley Lady Vikings Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m. on the road in Asvhille.
Circleville def. Liberty Union, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22
Circleville (7-3) – Gabby McConnell 5 kills, 13 aces; Sydney Huffer 1 ace; Cara Cooper 3 kills, 1 ace; Ella Michael 3 kills; Morgan Blakeman 17 kills, 1 ace; Katie Folkes 2 kills, 1 ace.