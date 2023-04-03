CIRCLEVILLE — Over the weekend, and on a very windy Saturday, local track teams met in Circleville to compete in the Kiwanis Relays.
On the boys’ side, Bloom-Carroll placed first, Logan Elm placed third, Circleville finished fourth, and Westfall finished seventh. On the girls’ side, Circleville placed first, Logan Elm finished fifth, and Westfall finished sixth.
Tigers’ boys’ Coach Jason Wells said he was pleased with how his team competed.
“This might have been the windiest meet I’ve ever been in; going down that backstretch was brutal. Our kids knew coming in that times would be irrelevant; it was all about how we competed, and I thought they did a great job of being prepared and staying focused in spite of the conditions.”
Wells also said that he believes the team showed they’re continuing to get better.
“We’re a young team, and we just want to continue to take small steps forward each week. This is a tough meet with good competition, and 4th place is a good showing. We beat McClain, who beat us in a dual (last) Tuesday, and we were only a point behind Logan Elm for 3rd.”
The Tigers finished first in two events, the 4x200M and the 4x100M. On both relay teams were Joe Streitenberger, Jake Yancey, Daniel Cutliff, and Jude Blair. Wells said their performances on the day were tremendous and they have a good chemistry.
“We just have to continue getting faster and perfecting our exchanges. They’re worlds ahead of where they were this time last year, and I’m excited to see what they can do as the season unfolds.”
Wells said that Zach Buitendorp and Jackson Hatfield had a good performance and finished third in the triple jump. This week was the first time they even tried the event.
Overall, Wells was excited by how his team did at the track meet.
“We showed some toughness staying focused in the windy conditions, and a lot of guys contributed to a strong team effort. Lots of guys were in events they hadn’t done before and stepped up for us.”
He said they’re making good progress, but it’s still early on in the season.
“We have a lot of work to do, but I like where we are and how we’re approaching things. Our first invitational at Cedarville will be a good early season test to see how we stack up in a more traditional meet.”
Tigers’ girls’ track coach Brian Lennex said his team spent three practices preparing for the Kiwanis Relays. He said the team made sure to take some time to work on the relays and exchanges that would be done at the meet.
“In terms of prepping for the wind, it’s pretty hard to simulate that type of craziness,” Lennex said. “We really emphasized focusing on running form and execution. We adjusted the exchange marks for the sprint exchanges as well. We also emphasized to them to focus on competing more than what your times are.”
The coach also explained that the weather forecasts were consistent in calling for strong wind, so the Lady Tigers were able to mentally prepare for the conditions.
Lennex said the way the event order was set up, it allowed for their core group to set the tone early. The core group includes Faith Yancey, Maddux Bigam, Ellie Patrick, Sydney Lattimer, Isabelle Perini, and others.
“The field events stepped up and supported what we did on the track,” Lennex said. “We also were able to do what we did without the pole vault being contested, which is a strong high scoring event for us. It was an awesome job by everyone all around.”
Lennex said it was too early in the season to tell what the results from this meet could mean for future meets, especially with the windy conditions.
“What I could see that does translate to future performance is our willingness to compete and support each other,” he said. “Those are traits that can carry over to any meet/situation we are put in. I feel like this week will be more of a telling sign of where we are, especially with our first big invitational coming up on Friday.”
On Friday, the Tigers will compete in the Southeastern Invitational; it is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
Logan Elm track Coach Chad Conley said the team prepared the best they could for the Kiwanis Relays and put forth their best effort. The goals for Logan Elm are to place high in the League meet and send as many competitors to the postseason as they can.
“A lot of these meets right now are good practice meets, great and competitive practice meets,” Conley said.
As far as the windy conditions, Conley said it’s just one of the things you have to be prepared for.
“You just have to take what’s thrown at you, and hopefully there’s nothing flying through the air at you,” he said. “With track, you’re prepared for snow, rain, wind, and blistering heat.”
Logan Elm took first place in the triple jump event. According to Conley, the triple jump is an uncommon event to have at a meet at the high school level; it is held more at the college level. But freshman Tyler Bowlby and senior Drew Tomlinson met the challenge and got first place with a school total of 70’ 3.75’’.
Overall, Conley was happy with the results of just their second meet of the season. He agreed with Wells and Lennex that it’s difficult to base the Kiwanis Relays results on what will come next for his team.
“It was a great opportunity to get my young kids experience at a bigger meet and I felt they stepped up,” Conley said. “I’m extremely excited about the possibilities and what we can do.”
Logan Elm is scheduled to travel to the Southeastern Invitational later this week.
Westfall boys’ track Coach Brad Smith said there was no way to prepare for the windy conditions, but he did warn his team about them. He said Saturday’s meet was more about getting his athletes’ best efforts and overcoming adversity.
“A long race has lots of curves and sometimes it seems like the wind is always in your face, regardless of the weather. Saturday, there was actual weather.”
The Mustangs faced many challenges. They didn’t enter the shuttle hurdle team as they have two solid hurdlers, but not four. A few sprinters missed the meet due to prior commitments, and Westfall gave up entries in three running events and two field events. The pole vault event was canceled due to safety concerns, and due to an injury, Westfall only had one long jumper. Smith said he believed that if the team were at full strength, they would have placed higher than seventh.
Fortunately for the Mustangs, the wind didn’t affect shot put too much, and both Sam Daum and Waylon Moore had their personal bests.
Westfall placed second in the discus event with a school score of 248’ 8’’. Smith said brothers Steven Layton (senior) and Jeremiah Layton (junior) did amazingly well in the strong crosswind.
“I cannot stress enough the challenge of maintaining proper form while spinning in 50+ mph wind gusts,” he said. “Those two are only at the beginning of the season and they have worked tirelessly for the last several years to get where they are. We enjoy watching them practice together and push each other to improve. It’s really cool to be a part of.”
The Mustangs’ 4x1600M team took second place. On that team are Josh Trapp, Mason Barnes, Wayne Kitchen, and Henry Barnes (Mason’s cousin).
“All four ran near or personal best times in that race,” Smith said. “There really was no weak link, and that’s rare to find. Westfall’s 4x1600 record is nearly 30 years old, and we’re hoping to topple that next season if they can improve at this pace, so to speak.”
Despite the tough circumstances for Westfall, Smith counted nine personal bests.
“I’m going to drive home that Saturday happened under what are likely the worst circumstances we’ll see this season (knock on wood). Not every day is a PR day, but if we can do it here, imagine what will happen when we have good weather. I just hope we don’t actually have to imagine good weather.”
The Mustangs are set to travel to Piketon High School on Tuesday for their next meet. It’s scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.