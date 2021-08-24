ASHVILLE — Circleville’s varsity girls golf team claimed first place in a Mid-State League tri-match held Monday evening at Upper Lansdowne with Logan Elm taking second and Hamilton Township taking third.
The MSL member trio convened in the back nine of Upper Lansdowne Monday.
The Lady Tigers finished in first place after totaling 196 as a team with Elaina Seeley being named the match’s medalist; shot for a team low of 42.
Contributing to the team’s first place were Izzy Seeley (47), Morgan Griffith (54), Lexi Sharp (53), Rae Johnson (57) and Claire Barthelmas (57).
The Lady Braves took the second spot in the match with a team score of 219. Competing for Logan Elm included Ellie Kidd (56), Kelsey Whittington (56), Addison Lester (56), Mallory Stevens (51), McKenna Pack (61), Karlie Gray (59) and Rain Hope (72).
The Lady Rangers took last place Monday after shooting for 250 as a team. Contributers included Lauren Sarakaitis (56), Chelsie Murray (56), Mackenzie Spiess (73) and Riley Featheroff (65).