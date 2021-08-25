CIRCLEVILLE — The Lady Tigers overcame visiting Hamilton Township Tuesday evening in a Mid-State League tennis affair. Circleville was able to win three sets compared the Lady Rangers’ two.
In the first singles match, Circleville’s Gracie Riddick won the first set 6-1 and the second set 6-2 to claim the team’s first win against Lady Rangers’ Ella Nicholas.
In the second singles match, Circleville’s Taaliya Fulgham tallied another win for the Lady Tigers after beating Hamilton Township’s Karli Neff in the first set 6-1 and the second set 6-3.
In the third and final singles matchup, Hamilton Township notched a win with Lanie Bostic who beat Circleville’s Cora Wilson in the first set 6-1 and the second set 6-1.
Now onto doubles play, Circleville’s tandem of Doreena Curry and Alexis Bachman outlasted Lady Rangers’ Kenzie Kunce and Christine Young in the first set 6-1 and the second set 6-0.
In the second doubles match, Hamilton Township’s Sarah Spencer and Gracie Short beat Circleville’s Kaylah Huggins and Julia Sturgill in the first set 6-1 and in the second set 6-4.
NEXT
The Lady Tigers will take to the tennis court again this Thursday at Miami Trace High School starting at 4:30 p.m.