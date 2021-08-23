CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Lady Tigers tied 1-1 with the Jackson Ironladies Saturday in the team’s home opener.
Circleville 1, Jackson 1
Circleville (0-0-1) — Goals: Fait Yancey. Assists: Makaya Cockerham. Saves: Kylie McCain 7.
