CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Lady Tigers tied 1-1 with the Jackson Ironladies Saturday in the team’s home opener.

Circleville 1, Jackson 1

Circleville (0-0-1) — Goals: Fait Yancey. Assists: Makaya Cockerham. Saves: Kylie McCain 7.

Trending Recipe Videos


 
 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments