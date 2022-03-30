CEDARVILLE —On Saturday, the Ohio Christian Women’s Track and Field team kicked off their outdoor season by traveling to Cedarville University to compete in the Yellow Jacket Collegiate Outdoor meet.
Although the team did not score well as a team, each athlete saw tough competition and managed to push through.
The Lady Blazers saw Acacia May and Rachel Lomaka compete in the 400m with May placing eighth by running a 1:07.23 and Lomaka running a 1:25.37. Lomaka also took on the 800m race and ran a 3:34.90.
Gracie Lanier placed the best of her team putting herself eighth out of 14 in the 200m. She posted a 28.5-second finish, this time being less than a second slower than her personal best.
Senior Brittany Lenz was Ohio Christian’s only distance presence and participated in the 5000m posting a 20:15.22 time. This placed her 24th of 29.
As for the field events, Imani Donovan was the one and only Trailblazer participant by competing in both the shot put and discus throw. She threw an 8.43m in the shot put, placing herself 17th of 19 and put up an 18.12m in the discus, placing 31st of 33.
With this being their first showing of the season, the women’s track and field program will seek to grow physically and more as a team as well. Their next meet for the season will be this Saturday at Heidleberg at the Tiffleberg Open in Hoernemann Stadium.
See full official results here: https://www.tfrrs.org/results/72726/f/Yellow_Jacket_Collegiate_Outdoor/.