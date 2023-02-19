ASHVILLE – Teays Valley girls’ basketball team advances to District tournament after defeating Chillicothe 53-35 in the Sectional tournament.
Saturday, the Lady Vikings won the tipoff to start with possession. The Chillicothe Cavaliers came out playing aggressive defense, causing some trouble for the Vikings.
Between the physical defense and missed shots, neither team scored until about three minutes in when Kennedy Younkin (21) got a layup for the Vikings. This started an 11-0 run for the Vikings where Abby Tier (4) made a jump shot and Alyssa Horsley (23) made a three pointer and another bucket.
With 2:58 left in the quarter, Chillicothe called a timeout. After the timeout, the Vikings scored another bucket before Chillicothe got their first bucket of the afternoon. Horsley hit another three pointer before the end of the quarter where Teays Valley led Chillicothe 16-5.
The Cavaliers started the second quarter with possession but failed to score. Tier and Younkin scored on back-to-back possessions before the Cavaliers went on a 6-0 run. Both Kayla Cline (12) and Horsley hit three pointers before halftime.
The Vikings extended their lead over the Cavaliers to 30-14 going into the half.
Horsley had another seven points in the third quarter which included a three point shot. The Vikings got into foul trouble in the third quarter, with 59.9 seconds remaining in the third they committed their seventh foul of the half. In the remaining seconds of the quarter the Cavaliers made three of their four free throws.
Despite the early foul trouble, Teays Valley still led Chillicothe 41-24 at the end of the third.
Fouls continued to haunt the Vikings in the fourth quarter which saw most of the points scored from the free throw line. The Vikings made four of their six free throws in the final quarter of the game while Chillicothe made seven of 14.
The Cavaliers were never able to recover from Teays Valley’s 11-0 run in the first quarter, the Vikings defeated Chillicothe 53-35.
After the big win, Teays Valley Coach Trevor Younkin discussed the game plan for Chillicothe.
“The game plan was to match the speed and athleticism of Chillicothe,” he said. “Deep down we knew we had to match their athleticism and their speed, control ourselves, and let it come to us.”
Younkin said at first, they weren’t able to do that, but eventually they settled down and made some shots.
The coach said the team plans to address their foul trouble from this game before they move on in the tournament.
“We always talk about the word ‘solid’. Solid means sit down, keep people in front, don’t reach, don’t gamble, just keep active hands without fouling.
I think when you have a lead you start to get complacent, maybe we don’t execute the way we should or play smart defensively.”
Trevor Younkin highlighted Horsley’s performance against Chillicothe.
“If you try and stop Alyssa that gives an opportunity for Kennedy on the inside, and if you try and stop Kennedy, that gives Alyssa an opportunity on the outside. I love how we have that duo.”
Younkin said Horsley is told if she is wide open and no one is guarding her, then shoot it.
“I was very happy that she gathered herself, saw open shots and was able to connect. That’s the type of player she is.”
Next up for the Lady Vikings is fifth seed Westerville South.
“They are a very athletic, quick, and a very skilled team,” Younkin said. “It’s going to be a battle. We’ve won the games we were supposed to win and now we’re playing in games where we’re the underdogs, and that’s where we want to be.”
Teays Valley faces off against Westerville South at a neutral site at Whitehall High School on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 7p.m.
Stats from the game:
• Abby Tier: 12 points and made 4/5 free throws
• Cooper Mcmanaway: 4 points
• Kayla Cline: 4 points and one made three
• Kennedy Younkin: 12 points
• Alyssa Horsley: 18 points, with 4 made free throws
• Gabby Watkins: 3 points