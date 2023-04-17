ASHVILLE — In a Mid-State League (MSL) battle, the Teays Valley softball team got the 12-2 win over the Circleville Tigers Friday night.
The first inning was scoreless, as both teams were evenly matched. The Vikings started their scoring in the second inning by recording three runs. Circleville responded in the fourth inning when Gabby McConnell hit a two-run home run to cut the Vikings lead in half at 4-2. Teays Valley then went on to score eight more runs, run-ruling the Tigers in a 12-2 victory Friday night.
After the game finished, Tigers’ Coach Dave Truex said going into the game, they knew they had to take care of the little things to beat a good team, and Circleville was unable to do that. Despite that, the Tigers were able to respond early in the game when McConnell hit her home run.
“We got behind early with mistakes that they took advantage of,” Truex said. “We responded with Ella Michael getting on and Gabby McConnell hitting her first ever ball out of the park making it a 4-2 game.”
Truex gave Teays Valley credit for responding well and continuing to hit the ball.
After their Friday night loss to Teays Valley, the Tigers had a double-header on Saturday. Truex explained how his team handled the mental aspect of losing one game the night before a double-header.
“Softball season is fast with no time to look backwards, and our kids know that. They see tomorrow as another chance to compete and I’m confident they will rebound and be ready to go.”
That is exactly what the Lady Tigers did. On Saturday, they won both of their games 10-7 and 7-3.
The Tigers will be at home on Wednesday when they meet Bloom-Carroll on the field at 5:15 p.m.
Teays Valley Coach Derrick Hastler said his team approached the game against Circleville in a similar fashion to other games and play one pitch at a time, be aggressive and selective at the plate, and pursue outs.
“I think the girls did a pretty good job of that. We played from the get-go. We had a hard hit with some of those first batters, and we made a great play in left field, and I think that helped kind of set the tone for the game.”
Hastler said early on the Lady Vikings struggled when they were pressing at the plate, which is natural when facing an opponent one is familiar with.
“A lot of the girls on Circleville and our girls are pretty familiar with one another because they’ve grown up so close geographically,” Hastler said. “They’re out there playing against their friends and wanting to play well and in those instances, you press a little bit and maybe try to do a little too much. So naturally, as you kind of get into the flow of the game, the girls just kind of let the game come to them and allow their skill and hard work to take over.”
The coach said that overall, it was a team win, but he thought Sydney Manring did a good job of competing in the circle and attacking strike zones. Hastler also highlighted the play of Alyvia Lawrentz who found a way to get on the bases two times in a row. The first time she got to base was a result of a walk.
“The second time she was able to drive it back up the middle for a base hit, and for a sophomore to have two really incredible at bats in the game, I think it’s pretty special.”
On Saturday, the Lady Vikings also had a double-header and won both their games 6-1 and 5-1. Last week alone, the Vikings had six games in five days, and their schedule has been this demanding for the last two weeks. Hastler said his team has done a tremendous job of responding and showing up ready to play every day.
“I know that they’ve been tired, and they’ve been sore a little bit and just to kind of battle through some of those things is a good sign,” he said. “I think we’re kind of we’re hitting our stride, we’re playing well and we’re going to be able to keep playing, but make sure that our bodies are squared away as we as we get into May.”
Luckily for the Vikings, they only have three games scheduled for this week, including a home matchup against Logan Elm on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 5:15 p.m.