CANAL WINCHESTER — Teays Valley has taken themselves to the top by securing the MSL title on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Audrey Keplar score a 74 to lead her Lady Vikings, while teammates, Adison Abele (101), Makinna Pinion (107), Hayley Babcock (109) and Sarah Laxton (138) assisted in the team win.
Taking fourth place was the Lady Braves of Logan Elm with a team score of 444.
Addison Lester shot a 96 to lead her team, followed by Ellie Kidd with a 113.
Kelsey Whittington shot a 116 and McKenna Pack finished the day with a 119 score.
Mallory Stevens totaled 132 with Karlie Gray finishing out the team scores with a 155.