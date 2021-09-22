Audrey Keplar
Junior Audrey Keplar tees off on No. 7 at Westchester Golf Course as the Lady Vikings competed in the MSL tournament on Wednesday.
 
 Submitted Photo

CANAL WINCHESTER — Teays Valley has taken themselves to the top by securing the MSL title on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Audrey Keplar score a 74 to lead her Lady Vikings, while teammates, Adison Abele (101), Makinna Pinion (107), Hayley Babcock (109) and Sarah Laxton (138) assisted in the team win.

Taking fourth place was the Lady Braves of Logan Elm with a team score of 444.

Addison Lester shot a 96 to lead her team, followed by Ellie Kidd with a 113.

Kelsey Whittington shot a 116 and McKenna Pack finished the day with a 119 score.

Mallory Stevens totaled 132 with Karlie Gray finishing out the team scores with a 155.

