CIRCLEVILLE — Track and field athletes from across the Pickaway County landscape congregated at Circleville High School Friday evening for the conclusion of the Mid-State League Track and Field Buckeye Division Finals. Coming in on top and for the first time in nearly 31 years, Teays Valley’s Lady Vikings claimed a conference victory with Bloom Carroll topping the men’s category.
In the girls' category, Teays Valley’s Lady Vikings returned MSL conference title to Ashville after not having one for roughly 31 years — the team’s final score tallying 163 team points. The Lady Braves of Logan Elm took third place (77.5 points) with the Lady Tigers of Circleville coming in behind in fourth (167 points). Amanda-Clearcreek’s Lady Aces took eighth place with 10 team points.
In the conference track meet for the Buckeye Division, finals were split amongst two days. The following are results from both the Tuesday and Friday final events:
Girls 100 Meter Dash Finals: Placement — Name — Year School — Prelims (seconds) — Finals (seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Sheridan Sandlin — Hamilton Township — 13.16 — 13.24 —10
2 — Jayden Roach — Liberty Union — 13.26 — 13.37 — 8
3 — Lily Winter — Circleville — 13.16 — 13.38 — 6
4 — Olivia Knox — Teays Valley — 13.11 — 13.52 — 5
5 — Grace Henegar — Teays Valley — 13.37 — 13.63 — 4
6 — Annabelle Rutter — Logan Elm — 13.33 — 13.70 — 3
7 — Jada Hoskins — Bloom-Carroll — 13.35 — 13.87 — 2
8 — Emma McCormick — Fairfield Union — 13.59 — 13.94 — 1
Girls 200 Meter Dash Finals: Placement — Name — Year School — Prelims (seconds) — Finals (seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Lily Winter— Circleville — 27.08 — 27.03 — 10
2 — Jayden Roach — Liberty Union — 27.22 — 27.07 — 8
3 — Olivia Knox — Teays Valley — 27.77 — 27.63 — 6
4 — Ryleigh McCoy — Teays Valley — 28.03 — 27.96 — 5
5 — Hannah George — Fairfield Union — 28.14 — 28.28 — 4
6 — Ella Young — Bloom-Carroll — 28.39 — 28.42 — 3
7 — Arminda Barrett — Hamilton Township — 28.21 — 28.43 — 2
8 — Addison Lowe — Circleville — 28.37 — 28.61 — 1
Girls 400 Meter Dash Finals: Placement — Name — Year School — Prelims (minutes) — Finals (minutes) — Points Earned
1 — Jayden Roach — Liberty Union — 1:02.69 — 59.67 — 10
2 — Lily Winter — Circleville — 1:00.79 — 1:02.04 — 8
3 — Ryleigh McCoy — Teays Valley — 1:03.08 — 1:02.56 — 6
4 — Hannah George — Fairfield Union — 1:04.08 — 1:03.62 — 5
5 — Addison Lowe — Circleville — 1:04.35 — 1:04.03 — 4
6 — Sarah Lepi — Fairfield Union — 1:03.22 — 1:04.53 — 3
7 — Jordyn Adams — Bloom-Carroll — 1:05.19 — 1:04.62 — 2
8 — Audrey Simon — Bloom-Carroll — 1:06.46 — 1:06.63 — 1
Girls 800 Meter Run Finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (minutes) — Points Earned
1 — Madison Eyman — Fairfield Union — 2:22.73 — 10
2 — Anna Conrad — Fairfield Union — 2:27.62 — 8
3 — Ellie Patrick — Circleville — 2:29.08 — 6
4 — Lindsey Triplett — Teays Valley — 2:31.17 — 5
5 — Morgan Blakeman — Circleville — 2:31.28 — 4
6 — Megan Bush — Teays Valley — 2:32.45 — 3
7 — Sophia Haughn — Bloom-Carroll — 2:32.72 — 2
8 — Abby Matthews — Bloom-Carroll — 2:34.67 — 1
Girls 1,600 Meter Run Finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (minutes) — Points Earned
1 — Madison Eyman — Fairfield Union — 5:17.49 — 10
2 — Karoline Pees — Teays Valley — 5:28.67 — 8
3 — Abby Matthews — Bloom-Carroll — 5:36.63 — 6
4 — Andrea Phillips — Fairfield Union — 5:40.33 — 5
5 — Megan Bush — Teays Valley — 5:45.37 — 4
6 — Cheyenne Wentz — Bloom-Carroll — 5:58.24 — 3
7 — Rachel Miracle — Liberty Union — 6:03.73 — 2
8 — Kinley Whited — Logan Elm — 6:14.61 — 1
Girls 3200 Meter Run Finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (minutes) — Points Earned
1 — Madison Eyman— Fairfield Union — 11:26.80 — 10
2 — Karoline Pees — Teays Valley — 11:54.97 — 8
3 — Brooke Guisinger — Teays Valley — 12:25.48 — 6
4 — Andrea Phillips — Fairfield Union — 12:27.47 — 5
5 — Allison Sponseller — Liberty Union — 12:58.62 — 4
6 — Aly Hatfield — Circleville — 13:01.24 — 3
7 — Kaitlyn Gough — Bloom-Carroll — 13:34.81 — 2
8 — Isabelle Poling — Bloom-Carroll — 13:37.35 — 1
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Natalie Newton— Teays Valley — 17.06 — 10
2 — Annabelle Rutter — Logan Elm — 17.22 — 8
3 — Ally Cotton — Logan Elm — 17.35 — 6
4 — Denajah Smith — Teays Valley — 17.44 — 5
5 — Natalie Cotton — Liberty Union — 18.37 — 4
6 — Addison Galbraith — Bloom-Carroll — 18.76 — 3
7 — Jillian Bennett — Fairfield Union — 19.15 — 2
8 — AnnMarie Whitson — Hamilton Township — 22.21 — 1
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Natalie Newton — Teays Valley — 48.78 — 10
2 — AnnMarie Whitson — Hamilton Township — 50.21 — 8
3 — Elise Conrad — Fairfield Union — 50.83 — 6
4 — Annabelle Rutter — Logan Elm — 51.00 — 5
5 — Cara Wood — Bloom-Carroll — 51.78 — 4
6 — Ella Nichols— Hamilton Township — 52.96 — 3
7 — Payton Ford — Circleville — 52.97 — 2
8 — Addison Galbraith — Bloom-Carroll — 54.12 — 1
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay Finals: Placement — School — Crew — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Hamilton Township ‘A' — Desire Reed, AnnMarie Whitson, Arminda Barrett and Sheridan Sandlin — 52.32 — 10
2 — Teays Valley ‘A' — Denajah Smith, Shae Shackleford, Olivia Knox and Grace Henegar — 52.78 — 8
3 — Bloom-Carroll ‘A' — Ella Young, Audrey Moore, Cara Wood and Jada Hoskins — 53.89 — 6
4 — Fairfield Union ‘A' — Olivia McCormick, Emma McCormick, Anna Pike and Megan Devall — 54.13 — 4
5 — Logan Elm ‘A' — Brooklyn Bryant, Annabelle Rutter, Arowynn Savage and Ally Cotton — 54.27 — 3
6 — Liberty Union ‘A' — Emilee Powers, Anya Craft, Emily Dininno and McKenzie Schmauch — 55.09 — 2
7 — Circleville ‘A' — Logan Jones, Gretchen Search, Nilyn Cockerham and Emma Groff — 56.76 — 1
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay Finals: Placement — School — Crew — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Teays Valley 'A' — Lauren Sharrock, Kaitlyn Stiffler, Ryleigh McCoy and Grace Henegar — 1:51.62 — 10
2 — Fairfield Union 'A' — Sarah Lepi, Olivia McCormick, Megan Devall and Elise Conrad —1:52.18 — 8
3 — Bloom-Carroll 'A' — Ella Young, Cara Wood, Jordyn Adams and Jada Hoskins — 1:52.85 — 6
4 — Hamilton Township 'A' — Arminda Barrett, Lauren Harris, AnnMarie Whitson and Sheridan Sandlin — 1:53.17 — 4
5 — Liberty Union 'A' — Reese Short, Anya Craft, Emily Dininno and McKenzie Schmauch — 1:56.66 — 3
6 — Circleville 'A' — Logan Jones, Gretchen Search, Nilyn Cockerham and Payton Ford — 2:01.48 — 2
7 — Logan Elm 'A' — Chole Anderson, Sophie Stonerock Katie Wilson and Brooklyn Bryant — 2:01.94 — 1
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay Finals: Placement — School — Crew — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Circleville 'A' — Addison Lowe, Morgan Blakeman, Ellie Patrick and Lily Winter — 4:14.13 — 10
2 — Fairfield Union 'A' — N/A, Elise Conrad, Sarah Lepi, Hannah George — 4:18.78 — 8
3 — Liberty Union 'A' — Jasmine Roach, McKenzie Schmauch Rachel Miracle and Jayden Roach — 4:20.86 — 6
4 — Bloom-Carroll 'A' — Jordyn Adams, Abby Matthews, Sophia Haughn and Cara Wood — 25.16 — 4
5 — Teays Valley 'A' — Megan Bush, Taylor Spires, Ryleigh McCoy and Evie Layton — 4:32.15 — 3
6 — Hamilton Township 'A' — Arminda Barrett, Mallory Mumaw, Ella Michols and Erin Bernthold — 4:40.03 — 2
7 — Logan Elm 'A' — Camryn Ross, Kaleigh Spires, Brooklyn Bryant and Kinley Whited — 4:49.52 — 1
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay Finals: Placement — School — Crew — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Fairfield Union 'A' — Anna Conrad, Hannah George, Madison Eyman and Andrea Phillips — 10:00.70 — 10
2 — Teays Valley 'A' — Lindsey Triplett, Megan Bush, Karoline Pees and Brooke Geisinger — 10:20.20 — 8
3 — Bloom-Carroll 'A' — Abby Matthews, Abigail Lister, Cheyenne Wentz and Sophia Haughn — 10:21.97 — 6
4 — Circleville 'A' — Morgan Blakeman, Gretchen Search, Audrey Fausnaugh and Ellie Patrick — 10:31.96 — 4
5 — Liberty Union 'A' — Jasmine Roach, Natalie Cotton, Allison Sponseller and McKenzie Schmauch — 10:52.76 — 3
6 — Logan Elm 'A' — Camryn Ross, Kaleigh Spires, Karlee Thomas and Kinley Whited — 11:12.82 — 2
7 — Hamilton Township 'A' — Erin Bernthold, Kirsten Offenbaker, Kaylee Rose and Skyla White — 12:06.50 — 1
Girls High Jump Finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (feet) — Points Earned
1 — Shae Shackleford— Teays Valley — 4-10.00 — 10
2 — Rachel Weaver— Amanda-Clearcreek — J4-10.00 — 8
3 — Alexis Cymanski— Fairfield Union — 4-08.00 — 6
4 — Natalie Cotton— Liberty Union — J4-08.00 — 5
5 — Elise Conrad— Fairfield Union — 4-06.00 — 4
6 — Kennedy Younkin— Teays Valley — 4-04.00 — 2.50
6 — Audrey Moore— Bloom-Carroll — 4-04.00 — 2.50
8 — Ella Nichols— Hamilton Township — 4-02.00 — 1
Girls Pole Vault Finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (feet) — Points Earned
1 — Natalie Newton— Teays Valley — 10-06.00 — 10
2 — Tayla Tootle — Logan Elm — 10-00.00 — 8
3 — Ally Cotton— Logan Elm — J10-00.00 — 6
4 — Megan Devall — Fairfield Union — 9-00.00 — 5
5 — Alexis Cymanski— Fairfield Union — 8-06.00 — 4
6 — Payton Ford— Circleville — 8-00.00 — 3
7 — Emma Groff — Circleville — J8-00.00 — 2
8 — Audrey Simon— Bloom-Carroll — 7-06.00 — 1
Girls Long Jump Finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (feet) — Points Earned
1 — Natalie Newton— Teays Valley — 16-03.00 — 10
2 — Ella Young — Bloom-Carroll — 16-00.25 — 8
3 — Arowynn Savage — Logan Elm —15-11.50 — 5.50
3 — Lauren Sharrock — Teays Valley — 15-11.50 — 5.50
5 — Ally Cotton — Logan Elm — 15-08.50 — 4
6 — Olivia Spillers — Fairfield Union — 15-08.25 — 3
7 — Emily Plageman — Bloom-Carroll — 15-07.00 — 2
8 — Nilyn Cockerham— Circleville — 15-02.75 — 1
Girls Shot Put Finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (feet) — Points Earned
1 — Annie Karshner— Logan Elm — 34-05.75 — 10
2 — Halaya Woodson— Hamilton Township — 34-03.50 — 8
3 — Lily Purdon — Teays Valley — 33-06.25 — 6
4 — Olivia Adams — Logan Elm — 33-04.25 — 5
5 — Victoria Lenhart — Fairfield Union — 31-10.00 — 4
6 — Gabriella Greenman — Fairfield Union — 30-08.00 — 3
7 — Abbie Stats — Amanda-Clearcreek — 30-01.00 — 2
8 — Ashton Anderson — Teays Valley — 29-08.50 — 1
Girls Discus Throw Finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (feet) — Points Earned
1 — Halaya Woodson— Hamilton Township — 116-06 — 10
2 — Gabriella Greenman— Fairfield Union — 107-05 — 8
3 — Annie Karshner— Logan Elm — 106-00 — 6
4 — Victoria Lenhart— Fairfield Union — 97-07 — 5
5 — Ashton Anderson— Teays Valley — 97-00 — 4
6 — Olivia Adams — Logan Elm — 96-10 — 3
7 — Shaniya Carter— Hamilton Township — 94-09 — 2
8 — Emily Blackstone— Liberty Union — 93-05 — 1
Check back for the next issue of The Circleville Herald for the boys’ results from the MSL Buckeye Division finals.