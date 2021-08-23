ASHVILLE — Teays Valley’s Lady Viking Soccer claimed a non-league match win Saturday defeating Groveport in a shootout with the final score 11-0.
Teays Valley hosted the Groveport Lady Cruisers Saturday afternoon for a non-league matchup. The Lady Vikings started out slow in the initial minutes, but quickly gained enough momentum to mount a monstrous offensive attack.
During the 17th minute of the matchup, Teays Valley’s Brooklyn Herbert found senior Aimee Watson who then claimed the team’s first goal of the afternoon.
Roughly two minutes later, a cross pass from Brooke to Gabby Wehrlin sealed another goal for the Lady Vikings putting the lead at 2-0.
Further, freshman Ella Jacob assisted Herbert who shot toward to the back of the opposing net making the lead 3-0 against the Lady Cruisers.
Watson was not finished as the senior scored her second goal thanks to fellow senior Shea Perin who split two defenders giving Watson the opportunity to score — lead at 4-0.
Closer to halftime, Teays Valley’s Calli Henderson scored off her own efforts along with Ella passing to Wehrlin, shooting to ball to the back post putting the match at 6-0.
With just a few minutes into the second half of play, Herbert and Brooke found the back of the net adding a pair of goals to the team’s already commanding lead — 8-0.
Another freshman, this time Mackenzie Robinette, took advantage of a pass from Kyla Eplin at the midway point of the second half putting away another goal. Moments later, senior Sydnie Frey score a goal off a penalty kick — Teays Valley putting the lead at 10-0.
Elena Cline scored another goal after a pass from Gabrielle Watkins to make the final 11-0 against Groveport.
Annaleigh Jett recorded one save for the Lady Vikings in Saturday’s match.
Teays Valley 11, Groveport 0
Teays Valley (1-0) — Goals: Aimee Watson 2, Gabby Wehrlin 2, Brooklyn Herbert 2, Calli Henderson, Brooke Jacob, Mackenzie Robinette, Sydnie Frey, Elena Cline. Assists: Brooklyn Herbert, Brooke Jacob, Ella Jacob 2, Shea Perin, Kyla Eplin, Gabrielle Watkins. Saves: Annaleigh Jett 1.