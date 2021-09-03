ASHVILLE — Teays Valley’s girls varsity golf team won against the Logan Elm Lady Braves Thursday evening at Upper Lansdowne Golf Course with the Lady Vikings tallying a total score of 189.
Teays Valley’s Audrey Keplar received medalist honors after shooting for a team low of 39. The Lady Vikings’ total team score of 189 was contributed by Haley Babcock (50), Addison Adele (44) and Sarah Laxton (56).
For the Lady Braves, Mallory Stevens was the team’s best golfer shooting for a low of 57. The team’s total score of 238 was contributed by Ellie Kidd (62), Addison Lester (58), McKenna Pack (66) and Karlie Gray (61).