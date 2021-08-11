PICKERINGTON — In preseason action, the Mid-State League girls Buckeye Division held a tournament at Turnberry Golf Course in Pickerington Tuesday. Teays Valley took the top spot by one point with a Lady Vikings earning a medal in the process.
Taking the first-place spot was the Teays Valley Lady Vikings who as a team shot for 414. Lady Vikings’ junior Audrey Keplar was awarded a medal for her performance after earning a tournament low 70 on the day.
The Fairfield Union Falcons were in a close race to take first but ended the day just one point behind the Lady Vikings finishing with 415.
The Lady Tigers of Circleville claimed third place with the team shooting for 425.
The Logan Elm Lady Braves took fourth place shooting for 487 with Addison Lester claiming to be the team’s best golfer; shooting 111. Contributing to the teams fourth place finish was Kelsey Whittington (132), Ellie Kidd (111), Mallory Stevens (144), McKenna Pack (145) and Karlie Grey (177).