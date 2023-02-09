Lance Berard

Logan Elm bowler Lance Berard was voted as the Athlete of the Week after he shot a series of 709 and was named the MSL Bowler/Player of the Year.

 Submitted photo

Logan Elm bowler Lance Berard was voted Circleville Herald’s Athlete of the Week!


