Logan Elm bowler Lance Berard was voted Circleville Herald’s Athlete of the Week!
Berard had an incredible performance last Saturday at the Mid-State League (MSL) bowling tournament when he shot a series of 709. He was also named the MSL Player of the Year.
Berard starting bowling for Logan Elm in his freshman year of high school and he was brand new to the sport. Berard’s first year on the team was Logan Elm’s Coach Ron Cheadle’s first year as an assistant coach. Cheadle said when Berard first started bowling, he was no different than any other new bowler.
“It wasn’t long that the concept of bowling just clicked for Lance. Day after day Lance would work on his fundamentals and work on the small game of bowling.”
Coach said even when the school didn’t have a practice or a match you could find Berard at the bowling alley working on his game. He’d work on spare shooting and finding his right line for strikes.
“From day one of being around Lance, he has always strived to get better, not only in bowling but even in academics.”
Cheadle said Berard is close to having a 4.0 GPA.
Coach said Berard has spent some time with former and current professional bowlers to get lessons and tips from them.
“Last summer he even went to Florida to have a day of training with Del Warren at the Kegel Training Center. Lance often calls former and current bowlers to go out and spend a few hours at the bowling alley.”
Not only does he put in extra work but he also has great leadership qualities. Cheadle said he is one of those kids who will help anyone who needs it.
“Lance is one of these guys, it doesn’t matter if it is a kid from a rival school or a kid on our own team, Lance will take time and help them out.”
Coach complimented Berard on his ability to remain level headed no matter the circumstances.
“There are days that Lance doesn’t have great outings when it comes to bowling. Days that many people could get mad and just give up, but Lance keeps a level head and tries to figure out what he needs to do.”
Berard discussed his favorite thing about bowling.
“I enjoy getting to grow every time I bowl, I’m constantly adapting and finding new ways to get better and that pushes me to be the best.”
One of his favorite memories from his time on the team is when he helped take Logan Elm to the National High School Bowling Championship two years in a row.
Berard also talked about how during the MSL Tournament he knew after shooting his first two games, 205 and 237 respectively, he had a chance to make his dream of getting Player of the Year a possibility.
“So, with that I kept telling myself to set up, think of my mechanics, and throw through my targets and make the best shot I could in order to secure my spot.
Through playing against the competition I ended up shooting 90 pins over the runner up and felt extremely happy because it’s been a big dream of mine since sophomore year.”
Berard also answered some fun questions before the interview concluded.
Q: What’s your favorite food?
A: Fillet Mignon from McGuires Irish Pun in Destin, Florida.
Q: Favorite candy?
A: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Jason Belmonte, he is the best professional bowler in the world, and I study the way he bowls and try to integrate some of the same concepts into my game.
Q: What college or pro team(s) do you cheer for?
A: My favorite collegiate team for bowling right now would have to be Indiana Tech or Wichita State.
Q: Do you have any traditions, rituals, or superstitions you have to do before a match?
A: Before every game or practice I always like to stretch with my bowling ball, like hold it out straight armed with both arms, twist with it and get loose before throwing shots. It usually helps so much, and many bowlers don’t even stretch so it helps me stay loose when bowling. Stretching before you bowl is super underrated.
Q: What are your current plans for after high school?
A: Currently after high school I plan to take a 4+1 master’s program for Electrical Engineering at Wright State University where I plan to bowl on their bowling team as well.
Q: Do you have any plans to continue bowling after high school?
A: I hope after college I can continue getting lessons and do several tournaments as I do now. After that I plan to try my shot at regional tournaments and even PBA tournaments. You truly can do anything you want in life as long as you are willing to work for it, I’m a very strong believer of that.