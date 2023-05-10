WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall softball team got a 6-1 win over Lynchburg-Clay on Monday night.
The Lady Mustangs put the first two runs on the board in the first and second innings. In the bottom of the first, Olivia Dumm hit a sacrifice fly and Delana Landefeld scored the first run of the night for the Mustangs. Emma Henry scored in the bottom of the second inning when Grace Long singled on a ground ball.
The third inning remained scoreless for both teams and Lynchburg-Clay scored their only run of the night in the top of the fourth.
Westfall responded to Lynchburg’s score with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Makayla Cook was the third batter up in the fifth inning. She grounded out but not before Landefeld scored her second run of the night. The next batter up was Gabby Henry who singled on a ground ball to first. She reached second base on an error and Ava Heath scored. Gabby Henry scored the last run of the inning after Emma Henry doubled on a line drive.
The final run of the night was scored by Landefeld after Heath singled on a fly ball. Westfall defeated Lynchburg-Clay 6-1.
Mustangs’ Coach Lance Heath said the team was able to stick to their style of play against Lynchburg-Clay.
“We were able get an early 1-0 lead and were able to keep adding to that.”
Long went 2-3 at the plate and recorded 1 RBI on the night.
“Grace Long is a third-year player, and it is great to see all the work she has put in start paying off,” Heath said.
This Thursday, Westfall will travel to Fairfield in a Sectional final game. Heath described how the team is preparing for the postseason.
“For the upcoming postseason, as we stress as coaches all year long, the little things have to be done right for the big things to happen. We are looking forward to the upcoming challenges.”
Westfall will face off against Fairfield on Thursday and the game is slated to start at 5 p.m.
Stats:
Grace Long: 2 hits, 1 RBI
Delana Landefeld: 3 runs, 3 hits and one triple
Ava Heath: 1 run, 2 hits, 1 RBI and a stolen base
Olivia Dumm: 1 RBI
Emma Henry: 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI and a stolen base
Anna Snyder (pitching): pitched 4 innings, had 5 hits allowed, 1 run and earned run allowed, and 4 strikeouts.