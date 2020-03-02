Youngstown State left-hander and Logan Elm graduate Colin Clark has been named Horizon League Pitcher of the Week.
Clark and Glasser earned weekly league honors for the first time in their career. The Penguins swept the league's weekly awards for the second straight week, and they have now won five of the six awards that have been handed out through the first three weeks of the season. Youngstown State won a total of three weekly awards during the 2019 campaign.
Clark scattered five hits and struck out a career-high nine batters in his first career complete game as the Penguins earned a 4-2 victory over Abilene Christian on Friday. The junior left-hander did not walk a batter, and 72 of his 98 pitches were in the strike zone.
Clark surrendered a harmless two-out double in the second inning, and ACU had just two hits the rest of the game. He faced one batter over the minimum over the final seven innings, and he recorded a strikeout in seven different frames. Clark blanked the Wildcats over the final eight innings and retired 20 of the final 22 batters he faced. The junior tossed YSU's first nine-inning complete game since 2017.