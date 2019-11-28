Logan Elm senior Megan Diehl recently signed to continue her basketball career at Culver-Stockton College, an NAIA institution located in Canton, Missouri. Diehl is a four-year varsity player for the Braves.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: Pop music
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Chicken noodles and mashed potatoes
Q: What are some of your strengths in basketball?
A: I’m definitely a hustle player.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in basketball?
A: In the offseason I’ve worked a lot on conditioning and ball handling.
Q: Talk about being a three-sport athlete as a Type 1 diabetic and the challenges that presents?
A: I’m not gonna lie it’s a tough mix. Being an athlete overall has helped with my blood sugar levels but at the same time it is a pain to take care of. If my levels aren’t in a good spot my whole game, performance, could be thrown off. Thankfully the technology that we have today is a tremendous help, without it I’m not sure I could be a three-sport athlete.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: The coaches and players.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Going to Disney World twice with some of my best friends.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I have the same socks and compression shorts for every game and I put my right sock and shoe on before my left.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Binge watching any television show and drawing.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: A college basketball coach.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: Literally anyone from the United States Women’s National Team (Soccer).
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My siblings, Michael, Taylor, and Keegan
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show
A: Getting a five-day break from school.
Q: Nickname?
A: Meg, Megpie, Meggy
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Do you have a college or pro player you look up to?
A: Katie Smith and Cindy Noble: They are both from around central Ohio and made it big time.
Q: Favorite television show?
A: One Tree Hill
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Miss Congenitally
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Roosters
Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: My record player
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: My great grandfather’s fresh two-dollar bill.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: I was the blue Care Bear; I was obsessed with them
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: Spain, I think it would be super cool to see how they live life in a different country
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: Spanish, I think it’s crazy how languages work. And plus I have a great teacher