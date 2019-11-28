Logan Elm senior Megan Diehl recently signed to continue her basketball career at Culver-Stockton College, an NAIA institution located in Canton, Missouri. Diehl is a four-year varsity player for the Braves.

Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?

Answer: Pop music

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Chicken noodles and mashed potatoes

Q: What are some of your strengths in basketball?

A: I’m definitely a hustle player.

Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in basketball?

A: In the offseason I’ve worked a lot on conditioning and ball handling.

Q: Talk about being a three-sport athlete as a Type 1 diabetic and the challenges that presents?

A: I’m not gonna lie it’s a tough mix. Being an athlete overall has helped with my blood sugar levels but at the same time it is a pain to take care of. If my levels aren’t in a good spot my whole game, performance, could be thrown off. Thankfully the technology that we have today is a tremendous help, without it I’m not sure I could be a three-sport athlete.

Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?

A: The coaches and players.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Going to Disney World twice with some of my best friends.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I have the same socks and compression shorts for every game and I put my right sock and shoe on before my left.

Q: Hobbies?

A: Binge watching any television show and drawing.

Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?

A: A college basketball coach.

Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?

A: Literally anyone from the United States Women’s National Team (Soccer).

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My siblings, Michael, Taylor, and Keegan

Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show

A: Getting a five-day break from school.

Q: Nickname?

A: Meg, Megpie, Meggy

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Do you have a college or pro player you look up to?

A: Katie Smith and Cindy Noble: They are both from around central Ohio and made it big time.

Q: Favorite television show?

A: One Tree Hill

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Miss Congenitally

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Roosters

Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?

A: My record player

Q: What’s your most valuable possession?

A: My great grandfather’s fresh two-dollar bill.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: I was the blue Care Bear; I was obsessed with them

Q: What’s your dream vacation?

A: Spain, I think it would be super cool to see how they live life in a different country

Q: What’s your favorite school subject?

A: Spanish, I think it’s crazy how languages work. And plus I have a great teacher

