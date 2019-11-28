Logan Elm senior Abby Hatter recently signed with Notre Dame College, an NCAA Division II institution located in Cleveland, to continue her basketball career.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: Country and pop music
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Spaghetti and meatballs
Q: What are some of your strengths in your basketball?
A: Shooting, passing, and court vision.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in basketball?
A: My first-step explosion and an ACL tear.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: The opportunities, atmosphere, and family like feeling that Notre Dame College offers.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Playing with our four seniors since seventh-grade, and earning first-team Mid-State League Buckeye Division honors.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Eating my Dad’s homemade meals.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Volunteering and hanging out with friends.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: I want to work in the business industry.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: Amelia Earhart
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My Dad
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: Meeting Pumpkin Man when I was younger.
Q: Nickname?
A: Mad Hatter
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Duke Men’s Basketball Team
Q: Do you have a college or pro player you look up to?
A: Klay Thompson, because he is the type of all around player that I strive to be during my basketball career.
Q: Favorite television show?
A: One Tree Hill and Grey’s Anatomy.
Q: Favorite movie?
A: The Lion King
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Wii Bowling
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: O’Charleys
Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: Cammy (Our English Mastiff).
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: My dogs are my most valuable possession.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Scooby-Doo, because it was my favorite childhood character and show.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: Going to Australia, because I’ve always wanted to go out of the country, explore the wildlife, and learn about the different lifestyles.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: Math, because it is a subject I have excelled at throughout my school years.