Logan Elm senior Abby Hatter recently signed with Notre Dame College, an NCAA Division II institution located in Cleveland, to continue her basketball career.

Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?

Answer: Country and pop music

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Spaghetti and meatballs

Q: What are some of your strengths in your basketball?

A: Shooting, passing, and court vision.

Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in basketball?

A: My first-step explosion and an ACL tear.

Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?

A: The opportunities, atmosphere, and family like feeling that Notre Dame College offers.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Playing with our four seniors since seventh-grade, and earning first-team Mid-State League Buckeye Division honors.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: Eating my Dad’s homemade meals.

Q: Hobbies?

A: Volunteering and hanging out with friends.

Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?

A: I want to work in the business industry.

Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?

A: Amelia Earhart

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My Dad

Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?

A: Meeting Pumpkin Man when I was younger.

Q: Nickname?

A: Mad Hatter

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Duke Men’s Basketball Team

Q: Do you have a college or pro player you look up to?

A: Klay Thompson, because he is the type of all around player that I strive to be during my basketball career.

Q: Favorite television show?

A: One Tree Hill and Grey’s Anatomy.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: The Lion King

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Wii Bowling

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: O’Charleys

Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?

A: Cammy (Our English Mastiff).

Q: What’s your most valuable possession?

A: My dogs are my most valuable possession.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Scooby-Doo, because it was my favorite childhood character and show.

Q: What’s your dream vacation?

A: Going to Australia, because I’ve always wanted to go out of the country, explore the wildlife, and learn about the different lifestyles.

Q: What’s your favorite school subject?

A: Math, because it is a subject I have excelled at throughout my school years.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

