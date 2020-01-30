Logan Elm senior Haden Karshner recently signed to continue throwing at the University of Rio Grande, an NAIA institution. Karshner is a two-time Division II state placer in discus.

Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?

Answer: Hip-Hop

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Chicken noodles and mashed potatoes

Q: What are some of your strengths in throwing?

A: My ability to stay focused and improve my throw as the event moves on.

Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in throwing?

A: I used to worry about how my competition was doing, but learned to not worry about that and just focus on throwing my best.

Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?

A: My sister goes there, and I like the campus, They offered me a very good amount of money, and they had the program I was interested in.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: My top accomplishments and memories were when I was all-Ohio in discus two years in a row in the state meet. It was a lot of fun and I got to know some different people and throw with the best kids in the state.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I usually eat something light and do some kind of a warm up that involves stretching, plyos, and a little running to warm myself up.

Q: Hobbies?

A: Video games, watching movies or shows and doing stuff with friends.

Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?

A: I want to go into Radiology, because I have interest in the human body and I enjoy my human bio class in high school. This career seems not too complicated and you are always moving around and not sitting around being bored.

Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?

A: I would want to meet President John F. Kennedy.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: I would say my dad, because he has taught me mostly everything I know and how to be a good person. He has been my coach for a long time and not only track and field but also everyday life.

Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?

A: The time when I rode the Ali Baba in the front row for the first time.

Q: Nickname?

A: My friends call me Handle sometimes as a joke.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite television show?

A: Regular Show

Q: Favorite movie?

A: It is currently 1917.

Q: Favorite video game?

A: GTAV

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Olive Garden

Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?

A: The best present I’ve ever gotten was my first iPhone. I remember how excited I was.

Q: What’s your most valuable possession?

A: Would be all of my medals I have gotten over the many years I have been throwing.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: I dressed up as a Gorilla a few times and it was pretty funny.

Q: What’s your dream vacation?

A: I want to go to Florida and go to Galaxy’s Edge, which is the Star Wars place because it is super cool and I love Star Wars.

Q: What’s your favorite school subject?

A: I like anything that deals with history, because I think history and our past is very interesting and fun to learn about.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

