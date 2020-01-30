Logan Elm senior Haden Karshner recently signed to continue throwing at the University of Rio Grande, an NAIA institution. Karshner is a two-time Division II state placer in discus.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: Hip-Hop
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Chicken noodles and mashed potatoes
Q: What are some of your strengths in throwing?
A: My ability to stay focused and improve my throw as the event moves on.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in throwing?
A: I used to worry about how my competition was doing, but learned to not worry about that and just focus on throwing my best.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: My sister goes there, and I like the campus, They offered me a very good amount of money, and they had the program I was interested in.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: My top accomplishments and memories were when I was all-Ohio in discus two years in a row in the state meet. It was a lot of fun and I got to know some different people and throw with the best kids in the state.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I usually eat something light and do some kind of a warm up that involves stretching, plyos, and a little running to warm myself up.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Video games, watching movies or shows and doing stuff with friends.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: I want to go into Radiology, because I have interest in the human body and I enjoy my human bio class in high school. This career seems not too complicated and you are always moving around and not sitting around being bored.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: I would want to meet President John F. Kennedy.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: I would say my dad, because he has taught me mostly everything I know and how to be a good person. He has been my coach for a long time and not only track and field but also everyday life.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: The time when I rode the Ali Baba in the front row for the first time.
Q: Nickname?
A: My friends call me Handle sometimes as a joke.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite television show?
A: Regular Show
Q: Favorite movie?
A: It is currently 1917.
Q: Favorite video game?
A: GTAV
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Olive Garden
Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: The best present I’ve ever gotten was my first iPhone. I remember how excited I was.
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: Would be all of my medals I have gotten over the many years I have been throwing.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: I dressed up as a Gorilla a few times and it was pretty funny.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: I want to go to Florida and go to Galaxy’s Edge, which is the Star Wars place because it is super cool and I love Star Wars.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: I like anything that deals with history, because I think history and our past is very interesting and fun to learn about.